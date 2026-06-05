Jarvis lives dream with OT goal for Hurricanes in Game 2 of Cup Final

Coming into Game 2, the Hurricanes were 2-for-21 in their previous six games on the power play: 2-for-19 against the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final and 0-for-2 against the Golden Knights. They hadn’t gotten a single shot on net on the power play in Game 1.
That flipped on Thursday, with two goals, including the game-winner by Jarvis, giving Carolina its first Stanley Cup Final victory since its Cup-winning season in 2006.
“That won us the game, right?” Aho said, of the team finding its way on the power play. “So that was as big as it gets.”
There’s no telling how many different ways Jarvis had scored that goal on a pond or in a driveway, whether his imaginings had him at even strength or on the power play, whether it was in regulation or overtime, whether it was Game 1 or Game 7 or a game in between.
And then it happened.
In just his second-ever game in the Stanley Cup Final, he got the pass, he took the shot.
He scored the goal.
“What can I say?” Aho said. “He’s a great player. Unbelievable human being. Can’t say enough good things about him.”
It was a moment worthy of all those dreams, all those fantasies. It was, as Jarvis said after the game on ESPN, “the best feeling in the world.”