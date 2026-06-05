Jarvis lives dream with OT goal for Hurricanes in Game 2 of Cup Final

The Hurricanes’ top line, composed of Andrei Svechnikov, Aho and Jarvis, has struggled to score throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, turning a unit relied on to produce into a ghost of itself. Jarvis, who scored 66 points (32 goals, 34 assists) in 71 games in the regular season, had recorded just eight (three goals, five assists) in the first 14 playoff games this season.

It had been enough of a problem that coach Rod Brind’Amour mixed up his lines during Game 2, moving Jarvis to play with Jordan Staal and Nikolaj Ehlers, something he had done earlier in the playoffs against the Philadelphia Flyers. Of the move, Brind’Amour said that “we were in a little funk there in that stage of the game, where it was just nothing really going and we needed to do something just to change it up.”

So to have that moment, to score that goal, felt like a relief for the Hurricanes, but also for Jarvis. It felt like a dream and a deep breath all in one.

“It’s huge to be able to contribute to a win and (to) help the team out like that’s nice, get the power play going even more after (Jordan Staal), follow his lead,” Jarvis said, of Staal’s power-play goal at 15:25 of the third, which put the Hurricanes ahead before Mark Stone tied it with 1:21 remaining. “Just keep this wave rolling now.”