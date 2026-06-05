Stanley Cup Final blog: Jordan Martinook

I think for 45 minutes of that game, we were trying to figure out how to get something to go our way. Then we had a shift in the O-zone in the middle of the period and we were like, OK, this is what we are going to do, we are going to do that one line after another, and then we did. Then, Logan Stankoven’s line gets it going, and the building got going, and the emotions were there. It was on and it was a lot of fun.

I think that was the best game of, OK maybe it’s not going our way, but if we just stick with what we need to do, we can turn it. I think on the bench, you are obviously a little uneasy, but I think everyone still had a lot of confidence that we could turn it around and I am glad we did.

Then, we give up the goal to Stone (at the end of the third period) and it stinks because you want to lock that down. It just shows the resiliency of our team. That’s a kick in the you-know-what. To be able to regroup in the overtime, and then come back out and get it done is amazing. It felt like we put a few good shifts together in overtime and then 'Jordo' draws that penalty and the power play comes through. Big, big goal.