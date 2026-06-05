Stankoven steps up, sparks Hurricanes to Game 2 OT win in Stanley Cup Final

Stankoven has been providing a spark for Carolina since he was acquired from the Dallas Stars in the trade for Mikko Rantanen on March 7, 2025. He finished last season with nine points (five goals, four assists) in 19 regular-season games for the Hurricanes before getting eight points (five goals, three assists) in 15 playoff games.

On July 1, the Hurricanes rewarded the now 23-year-old with an eight-year $48-million contract ($6 million average annual value).

But Stankoven’s value goes beyond his production on the ice. Carolina started this season without a clear option for a top-six center behind Sebastian Aho, so Stankoven, despite his stature, was slotted into the middle even though he had never played center in his career. He quickly thrived between Taylor Hall and Jackson Blake, and as a result he had an NHL career-high 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) 81 games.

Still, his growing reputation in Carolina has been earned as much on his determination as his offensive contribution.

“You can’t measure that stuff,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “He keeps doing it night in and night out. A combination of all that stuff. It’s pretty amazing.”

The Hurricanes, who would go on to defeat the Golden Knights 4-3 in overtime in Game 2 on Thursday, will continue to count on Stankoven leading the way, beginning with Game 3 on Saturday (8 p.m ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

That might seem obvious, considering he has scored 17 goals in his past 23 games dating back to the regular season. Few of those goals, however, were as important as the one that helped the Hurricanes roar back in Game 2.

“Everyone contributed,” Stankoven said. “It took a little longer to break open than we would have liked, but sometimes that’s the way it goes. It’s two tight teams playing hard. Just the way it goes sometimes.”