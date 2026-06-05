Stanley Cup Final blog: Noah Hanifin

To play in a game like that, you’ve got to stay even-keeled. Obviously, there's a lot of emotions, but I think sometimes, when you're in a battle like that, as a player, you just kind of get into the rhythm, get into the flow, and you just stick with it. It's stuff we all expect, at this time of year it's not going to be easy at all. It's going to be a grind. There are going to be momentum swings, ups and downs, and that's where our group is really solid. We just stick with it, and like I said, we will just take a few hours just to sit on this and learn from it and get ready to go, and you know, we're excited to get home.

There is only one day between Games 2 and 3 instead of the usual two when teams travel, but the Hurricanes are going to go through the same thing. Everybody is on the same page, the same schedule, so it’s out of our control. But it’s good to get back and just regroup and get right back at it.

I don't know what we'll have tomorrow, but we’ll get home and just try to recover, take care of ourselves, and obviously we got an earlier game on Saturday (5 p.m. PT), so just regroup and probably have a few meetings, go over some things, and get back to work.

Preparing for a 5 o’clock game is a little different compared to an 8 o'clock game, but you know, we played a couple 5 o'clock games in the last series, so we're at this point where whatever's in front of us, you know, we're fine with it, just got to adjust.

As for this game tonight, it's obviously frustrating losing that game, especially when we had it in control, we had a chance to take two on the road, so that's difficult. But we're just embracing the opportunity we have. We split 1-1 on the road, we got one out of here, so just got to regroup, like I said, and go back and take control of the series again.