Stanley Cup Final blog: Noah Hanifin

Golden Knights defenseman shares insight on quick turnaround for Game 3 after OT loss

hanifin-blog-game-2

© Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

By Noah Hanifin / Special to NHL.com

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin will be keeping his own blog throughout the Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. In his second entry, Hanifin discusses Vegas' 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday. Hanifin also talks about playing in an epic back-and-forth game and what he will do when the team returns home tomorrow before Game 3 on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

To play in a game like that, you’ve got to stay even-keeled. Obviously, there's a lot of emotions, but I think sometimes, when you're in a battle like that, as a player, you just kind of get into the rhythm, get into the flow, and you just stick with it. It's stuff we all expect, at this time of year it's not going to be easy at all. It's going to be a grind. There are going to be momentum swings, ups and downs, and that's where our group is really solid. We just stick with it, and like I said, we will just take a few hours just to sit on this and learn from it and get ready to go, and you know, we're excited to get home.

There is only one day between Games 2 and 3 instead of the usual two when teams travel, but the Hurricanes are going to go through the same thing. Everybody is on the same page, the same schedule, so it’s out of our control. But it’s good to get back and just regroup and get right back at it.

I don't know what we'll have tomorrow, but we’ll get home and just try to recover, take care of ourselves, and obviously we got an earlier game on Saturday (5 p.m. PT), so just regroup and probably have a few meetings, go over some things, and get back to work.

Preparing for a 5 o’clock game is a little different compared to an 8 o'clock game, but you know, we played a couple 5 o'clock games in the last series, so we're at this point where whatever's in front of us, you know, we're fine with it, just got to adjust.

As for this game tonight, it's obviously frustrating losing that game, especially when we had it in control, we had a chance to take two on the road, so that's difficult. But we're just embracing the opportunity we have. We split 1-1 on the road, we got one out of here, so just got to regroup, like I said, and go back and take control of the series again.

Related Content

Stanley Cup Final blog: Noah Hanifin

Jarvis scores in OT, Hurricanes top Golden Knights in Game 2 to even Cup Final

Staal among top performers for Hurricanes in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

McNabb hit in face with puck, leaves Game 2 loss for Golden Knights

Playoffs

McNabb hit in face with puck, leaves Game 2 loss for Golden Knights

Stanley Cup Final blog: Jordan Martinook

Staal among top performers for Hurricanes in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Live Blog between Golden Knights, Hurricanes

Jarvis scores in OT, Hurricanes top Golden Knights in Game 2 to even Cup Final

Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs

2026 Stanley Cup Final schedule

Coach’s Challenge: VGK @ CAR – 15:00 of the Third Period

Coach Belichick visits with Stanley Cup during Final

Marner enjoying 'marvelous playoffs' with Golden Knights, Ferraro says

Golden Knights' 7-game win streak reminiscent of '23 Cup run, Eichel says

Brind'Amour shows he's part of 'Wolfpack family' with NC State hat

3 Things to Watch: Golden Knights at Hurricanes, Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

Hurricanes 'hopeful' of bounce back in Game 2 of Cup Final

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL EDGE stats behind Hertl’s bounce-back postseason

NHL EDGE stats: Ehlers can be X-factor for Hurricanes in 2026 playoffs

Hurricanes need to tighten defensive system to even Stanley Cup Final