McNabb will play for Golden Knights in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

The defenseman took part in warmups prior to the game and was taking rushes in his usual spot, on the top pair with Shea Theodore. McNabb was wearing a full cage attached to his helmet.

The 35-year-old took a puck to the face at 10:52 of the first period and did not return for the remainder of a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 2 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday. He was in front of the Golden Knights net when he was hit in the face by a slap shot from Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers. Players immediately put their hands up to alert officials, and McNabb quickly went to the locker room holding his hand over his mouth and nose.

He traveled back to Las Vegas from Raleigh with his teammates on Friday. The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1.

McNabb has seven points (one goal, six assists) and is plus-10 this postseason while averaging 19:59 of ice time. He had the first three-assist game of his career -- regular season or playoffs -- to help the Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory in Game 1 on Tuesday.

McNabb, who won the Cup with Vegas in 2023, has 33 blocked shots this postseason after leading his team with 142 in 63 regular-season games. His 1,417 blocked shots and 1,469 hits are both first in Golden Knights history.

"Any time you see that happen to a teammate, especially to a guy like 'Nabber' who is a huge part of this team, a leader, it's tough," defenseman Noah Hanifin said Thursday. "It's hard to see that happen to any guy on the ice. We're just hoping for the best for him."