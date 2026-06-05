Jarvis scores in OT, Hurricanes top Golden Knights in Game 2 to even Cup Final

Jarvis blasted a one-timer from the left face-off circle off a pass from Shayne Gostisbehere into the short side past Carter Hart for the game-winner in a wild Game 2. Tomas Hertl was in the penalty box for tripping Jordan Staal at 3:17.

The Hurricanes tied the best-of-7 series 1-1 after losing Game 1, 5-4, on Tuesday. Game 3 is at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Logan Stankoven, Mark Jankowski and Staal scored in the third period to erase a 2-0 deficit and give Carolina a short-lived 3-2 lead. Gostisbehere had two assists. Frederik Andersen made 23 saves.

Carolina improved 6-0 in overtime games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Vegas dropped to 3-1.

Brett Howden scored the Golden Knights' first two goals to give them a 2-0 lead and Mark Stone scored a game-tying goal late in the third period. Carter Hart made 22 saves.

Carolina took a 3-2 lead in the last 10 minutes of the third period on goals from Stankoven, Jankowski and Staal 5:05 apart.

Stone evened it 3-3 at 18:39.

Stankoven cut Vegas' lead to 2-1 at 10:20. He stole the puck from Rasmus Andersson behind the net, wrapped it around the right post and watched it go in off Jeremy Lauzon.

Jankowski made it 2-2 at 12:46, scoring with a high glove-side wrist shot from above the left hash marks with Andersson back but out of position to defend him.

Eric Robinson flipped the puck out of the defensive zone and William Carrier stayed onside at the blue line long enough to get the puck and slide a backhanded pass to Jankowski as Lauzon was falling on him, sending his linemate in with speed and space.

Andersen kept it tied with a sprawling stick save on Ivan Barbashev's wraparound attempt at 15:00. The puck did go in the net but the goal was waved off. Vegas challenged, and video review confirmed the call on the ice that Barbashev interfered with Andersen and impaired his ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the Carolina net.

Staal scored 25 seconds into the ensuing power play with a netfront deflection of Shayne Gostisbehere's shot, giving Carolina a 3-2 lead at 15:25.

Carolina killed a Vegas power play that started at 16:31, when Jackson Blake was called for interference, but the Golden Knights still found a way tie the game 3-3 at 18:39.

Jaccob Slavin inadvertently knocked the puck into the net after it went off Stone in front of the net.

Howden scored the first of his two goals on Vegas' second shot on goal of the game at 13:33 of the first period to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead.

Mitch Marner, from deep in the defensive zone, lifted the puck into the air with his backhand, lobbing it out of the zone and down the ice. Howden wrestled his way past Sean Walker, got the puck, went in alone on Andersen and scored with a shot under the glove.

Carolina was close to quickly tying the game, but Hart stopped Sebastian Aho's one-timer at 14:06 and Dylan Coghlan got in the way of Andrei Svechnikov's attempt off the rebound, blocking it with the goalie out of position after making the initial save.

Howden extended the lead to 2-0 at 7:23 of the second period with his 13th goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, tying Jonathan Marchessault's team record for most goals in a single postseason. Marchessault had 13 in 2018.

Howden knifed down the middle of the ice with speed, blowing past Blake and getting the puck from Barbashev in stride. He warded off Slavin, moved the puck to his forehand and quickly tucked it around Andersen's right skate and into the net.

Brayden McNabb left the game after the Vegas defenseman was struck in the face by Nikolaj Ehler's 87.3 mph shot at 10:52 of the first period.