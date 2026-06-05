Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Live Blog between Golden Knights, Hurricanes

8:10 p.m. ET

The fans here are ready to go. The in-arena host told the crowd when ABC was coming on the air, so they were at full throat when the broadcast began.

For the second straight night the DJ plays "The Rising," by Bruce Springsteen.

Then they introduce Stanley Cup winning goalie Cam Ward to sound the siren before the game.

And then, in certainly an interesting choice, they played Johnny Cash's version of U2's "One."

Maybe they are giving the fans an emotional break before the game starts.

That means we are just minutes away from the puck to drop here, which means we are just seconds away from "Rock You Like A Hurricane" blaring through this arena when the Hurricanes take the ice.

They do a really great job of getting the fans amped up before the game, as if they need a little help.

That being said, you can definitely sense some angst in the building tonight with Vegas having won Game 1, 5-4.

One thing to look for early here is how the Canes come out. They were flying in Game 1, scoring just 25 seconds after the puck dropped, but it didn't last.

I would also expect the Golden Knights to fire plenty of pucks at Carolina goalie Freddy Andersen, who was not great in Game 1.

How crucial is this game?

Consider this number from the crack NHLStats crew:

Teams that take a 2-0 series lead in a best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final own an all-time record of 50-5 (.909), including 10-2 (.833) when starting on the road.

When a best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final is tied 1-1, the team that begins the series at home owns an overall record of 20-11 (.645).