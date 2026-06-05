Howden continues historic surge for Golden Knights in Game 2 of Cup Final

It looked like it was going to be enough to give the Golden Knights another 2-0 lead, this one in the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final series. Instead, his great individual outing became a footnote in Vegas’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

“I mean, no game’s ever going to be easy. The series isn’t going to be easy. We knew that coming into it. That’s the way sometimes it goes,” Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner said.

Sure, but it could’ve gone better. Howden was well on his way to being the Golden Knights’ hero for another postseason game.

The series is tied 1-1. Game 3 will be at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).