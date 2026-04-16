Hurricanes don't name Andersen or Bussi as starting goalie for Game 1 vs. Senators

Andersen was 16-14-5 with a 3.05 goals-against average and .874 save percentage in 35 games. Bussi went 31-6-2 with a 2.47 GAA, .895 save percentage and two shutouts in 39 games. He was claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Oct. 5 and made his NHL debut at the age of 27.

Since March 1, Andersen is 8-4-0. Bussi is 7-3-1.

"They both played really well that last stretch there and gave us exactly what we wanted, (so we) have a decision to make," Brind'Amour said. "There's a likelihood that you will see both probably."

Andersen had an up-and-down start to his fifth season with Carolina. The 36-year-old won his first three games and then went 4-10-5 before the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

"Probably (back) then, I just tried to build every day and continue to work on good habits," Andersen said. "I know what it feels like when I'm playing well and I continue to search for that every day."

Bussi made 16 saves in his debut, a 5-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 14. The remarkable start to his career included becoming the fastest goalie in League history to 25 wins (25-3-1 in 29 games).

"Playing so many games, there's a lot of learning experiences as well," Bussi said. "Playing 6-5 games, 1-0 games, how to react in all those situations, how to find a way to get the job done. All those experiences are very valuable this time of year."