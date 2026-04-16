2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Bruins vs. Sabres Eastern 1st Round preview

The Buffalo Sabres are back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2011 and they are a serious contender to win it all.

The Sabres not only ended their 14-season playoff drought, they rolled into the postseason, winning the Atlantic Division and home-ice advantage for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs.

The last time Buffalo hosted an NHL playoff game was April 24, 2011, a 5-4 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. They would lose the series in seven games.

The current players have never experienced playoff hockey in Buffalo. They can't wait.

"I don't think anyone can even imagine what it's going to be like. It's going to be crazy," captain Rasmus Dahlin said. "I know how happy the city is, how long they've waited for this so, I'm just so happy for all the Buffalonians. It's a special feeling, for sure, to give them what they want. It's been a long time, so it's going to be crazy."

Though most of the Sabres are playoff newcomers, the Bruins have plenty of postseason experience, having made it eight straight seasons before falling short in 2024-25.

The Bruins, who many expected to have another tough season under first-year coach Marco Sturm, were 25-10-9 after the NHL holiday break, and had the fifth-best points percentage (.670) since Dec. 27.

Led by superstar forward David Pastrnak, who had 100 points (29 goals, 71 assists) in 77 games, the Bruins scored 3.27 goals per game (tied for 10th in the NHL) and their power play was ninth-best in the NHL at 23.4 percent.

"I never even thought, to be honest with you, (the team would get) 100 points," Sturm said. "Because I know how hard it is to get that amount in this league. It's a hard league. That just says it all. The way that we played, the way the guys performed every day, the ups and downs we had early on. I said it before, after Christmas, they really took off. I'm so proud of them. Proud of my coaching staff, the whole staff, to accomplish again 100 points. It's incredible."

The Sabres appeared headed for another year without a postseason berth when they were 14-14-4 (tied for the worst record in the East) on Dec. 15. That day, they hired Jarmo Kekalainen as general manager, replacing Kevyn Adams, and went 36-9-5 the rest of the way with the most points (77) and highest points percentage (.770) in the League.

"I thought we realized it pretty early on, the way we were playing starting in December on, we knew we were a team that was really hard to play against," forward Alex Tuch said this week.