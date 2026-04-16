2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Senators vs. Hurricanes Eastern 1st Round preview

The Carolina Hurricanes will play the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the first postseason series between the two teams.

Yet Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour already knows what to expect.

"That's a tough matchup," Brind'Amour said. "They all are this time of year and moving forward, but that is one of the better teams in the NHL in my opinion. They had a tough start to their season and interesting things going on, but they got it covered, top to bottom. It's going to be a huge challenge."

The Hurricanes finished first in the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference and will have home-ice advantage in the best-of-7 series, which starts at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

The Senators were the second wild card from the East.

Since March 1, these two teams have been among the best in the League. The Hurricanes were 15-7-1 in 23 games. Only the Philadelphia Flyers (16-6-1) won more games in that span. The Senators went 15-5-3, but their .717 points percentage in was tied with the Flyers for third ahead of the Hurricanes (.674, tied for sixth).

"Tough one," Ottawa coach Travis Green said of the matchup. "They are a good team, been a good team for a long time, a lot of playoff experience. We talk a lot here of knowing our game and understanding our game and I think they are a good example of knowing how they play and how they get to their game. It's an aggressive game they play. Two teams that have a lot of similarities in their game."

The Hurricanes have qualified for the playoffs in each of Brind'Amour's eight seasons. They advanced to the Eastern Conference Final three times, including last season, when they lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in five games.

The Senators qualified for the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016-17, losing to the Toronto Maple Leafs in six games of the opening round.

Seth Jarvis had four points (three goals, one assist) in three games against the Senators, and Andrei Svechnikov (two goals, one assist), Sebastian Aho (one goal, two assists), Nikolaj Ehlers (three assists) and Jackson Blake (three assists) had three apiece. Brandon Bussi went 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .938 save percentage in two starts. Frederik Andersen allowed five goals on 30 shots in his only start, a 6-3 loss April 5.