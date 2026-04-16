Michkov ready for 'great experience' in 1st playoffs with Flyers

In his first season as Flyers coach, Rick Tocchet said communicating with Michkov has become noticeably easier as the season has gone along.

"He's getting information and I think he's starting to understand and apply it," Tocchet said. "I think early on, maybe he didn't understand it as much and maybe got frustrated. ... I think he's just applying the information. I think communication is a lot better, too, with the language barrier and stuff like that."

What's also helped has been an influx of younger players onto the roster. For most of the season, Michkov was the youngest player on a team full of veterans, several of whom are married with young children.

But rookie forward Denver Barkey, 20, was called up from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League in December, and then in March they were joined by Alex Bump, 22, and Porter Martone, 19, who signed his three-year, entry-level contract March 29.

The four have created a bond on and off the ice.

"All the young guys, lots of talent," Michkov said. "Bump, Martone and Barkey, such good players. We go (out) every time together.

"My first year, it was just me as the young guy and 'Luchy' (Jett Luchanko) played (four) games. Now four young guys, this is fun for me ... for life and for the ice too."

Tocchet said he's seen a positive change in Michkov's mindset as he's been able to spend more time around players closer to his age.

"I've noticed that," Tocchet said. "Earlier this season, he's not a loner, but he was alone a lot. Now he's around the young guys. I think it's huge development for 'Mich,' even with the language barrier. He's actually stepped up his English, he's more involved. He's out to dinner with the three rookie guys. I think that's huge for his development too.

"There's communication amongst the young guys. It's not, 'Hey, let the vet talk to him, or let the coach talk to him.' The young guys are handling that leadership stuff too, which is big."

The No. 7 pick by Philadelphia in the 2023 NHL Draft, Michkov spent the 2023-24 season in the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia before joining the Flyers last season.

Michkov also got a boost from one of the legends of the game, fellow Russian Alex Ovechkin. Prior to Ovechkin's final game in Philadelphia this season on March 11, Michkov asked if Ovechkin would have time for a quick chat before the game.

It turned into Ovechkin asking if he could have one of Michkov's sticks to add to his personal collection.

"Alex Ovechkin, this is a legend," Michkov said. "For me he's the best sniper in the League all time. ... I text him, 'Can we please talk for a minute?' and he texted me back, 'No problem.' Next day, he asked me, 'Can we exchange sticks?' I said, 'No problem, let's exchange.'"

Now Michkov will face another of his hockey heroes in his first run through postseason in Penguins star Evgeni Malkin.

"I remember when I was young, I watched games with Russia at the (2012 IIHF) World Championship and Malkin scored a hat trick (against Finland in the semifinals). He was the top scorer for all tournament (19 points in 10 games)."

Now, instead of watching, he'll be in the middle of the action. And he'll enter feeling more confident on and off the ice for what's about to come.

"I think this will be a good series," Michkov said. "I've never played in playoffs, this is my first time but this is a great experience for me."