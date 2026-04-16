Oettinger vs. Gustavsson goalie matchup in Western Conference 1st Round

Look for second chances in tight: There aren't a lot of obvious statistical weaknesses in Gustavsson's game, which matches the eye test of a balanced, technically strong approach that is without a lot of extremes. That makes the 31 goals scored along the ice outside the pads -- well above the 24.3-percent tracked average -- stand out. It was mostly a combination of rebounds (13 total, which is only slightly worse than the 11.7-percent average) and broken play bounces and scrambles (27 total, almost double the 14-percent average). Gustavsson plays a controlled, compact style, a narrow butterfly limits low coverage and delays lateral recoveries compared to Oettinger.

Traffic increases those second chances: Gustavsson manages screens well in terms of direct goals, with 13 percent in this sample below the 15.1-tracked average. A tendency to slide, rather than shift, into longer shots with traffic can create more of those rebounds, which were a primary factor on 11 goals, and scramble situations that catch him in motion, contributing to the higher-than-expected goal totals along the ice on both sides.

Left to right down low: Low lateral passes across the middle of the ice also contributed to the goal totals along the ice, but among the back-door plays a notable trend emerged: the tendency to reach with the stick and dive headfirst more when moving right. Sometimes it was caused by a tendency to push out to the middle, then back across, and other times he got caught sliding left first, a trend on passes and plays near or below the right face-off dot. With 16 of the 23 goals off east-west plays across the middle of the ice coming from below the hashmarks, both are trends worth noting when Gustavsson is forced to push right, even if the higher goal total was outside the pad to his left.

Wait for that slide on laterals: That tendency to slide on plays higher in the zone than many of his peers can delay his ability go back the other way on shots or additional passes against the grain because he has to first grab a skate edge to stop the slide.

Over the pads, or between, on clean looks: Goal totals are not the same as save percentages but the numbers are notably better high-glove and blocker compared to the tracked average, and 10 of 18 clean-look goals, including breakaways and partial breakaways, were scored just over the pads, and partial-break goals were scored five-hole, where a tendency of pulling heels back during a drop to the ice creates exposure.

Stretch him out low: Gustavsson manages his posts very well from sharp angles and plays behind the net, not at all shocking for a Swedish goalie. He does have a tendency to push across a bit flat on downhill lateral passes from higher in the zone rather than getting back to his posts. It's great for cutting off pucks into the slot but can leave him susceptible inside that far post if the play is stretched wide. Similarly, a tendency to square up on threats on the wing deeper into the zone makes for a longer path and more difficult rotation on laterals returning to the far post, which was another factor in all those goals along the ice outside his pads, especially on his left side.