Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 1 schedule announced

The six-team turnover for this season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs as compared to last season is the second-highest in NHL history (seven-team turnover, three times). Anaheim, Boston, Buffalo, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Utah all qualified after missing the postseason in 2024-25. 2025-26 is the ninth season in the last 11 to have a playoff turnover of at least five teams.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each enter their franchise-leading 16th postseason. Crosby enters the 2026 playoffs tied with Jaromir Jagr (201) for the fifth-most playoff points in NHL history while Malkin (180) owns the fourth-most by a player born outside of North America behind only Jari Kurri (233), Jagr (201) and Nicklas Lidstrom (183).

The Lightning extended their franchise record with a ninth consecutive postseason appearance since 2017-18, tied for the longest active streak in the NHL (with Colorado). They top the NHL in playoff wins (63), series wins (13), trips to the Final (three; tied) and championships (two; tied) over that span.

Utah, which will become the 23rd state to host Stanley Cup Playoffs hockey (includes the District of Columbia), joined a list of teams in the post-expansion era (excluding teams that joined in 1967-68) to reach the postseason within their first two NHL seasons. The Oilers and Golden Knights both went two-for-two, while the Hartford Whalers (now CAR), Quebec Nordiques (now COL), Atlanta Flames (now CGY) and Seattle Kraken all qualified once.

Fans worldwide can share their predictions for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs and face off against friends, family, colleagues and fellow hockey fans in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge presented by Expedia. The eligible entrant that finishes atop the leaderboard will win the chance to attend a 2026–27 NHL event and an Adventure Chrono 41mm NHL Limited Edition Watch by Norqain. Visit NHL.com/Bracket to register.

First Shift, NHL Now and NHL Tonight will provide extensive pre- and postgame coverage across NHL Network throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.