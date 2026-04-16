Zacha, Mittelstadt look to share dad jokes, help power playoff run for Bruins

BOSTON -- Pavel Zacha got word midway through the Boston Bruins’ final game of the regular season, on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils, that his daughter was on the way. The Bruins forward shook a few hands, got a few congratulations, and headed out of TD Garden on the way to the hospital, where he would get a chance to meet Penelope Zacha, his first child.

“It was weird leaving the game too, just completely different mindsets, leaving and then you have to refocus on something completely different,” Zacha said. “I’m happy everyone’s healthy, that’s all we could ask for there.”

It was a day later when Boston forward Casey Mittelstadt -- in slightly less dramatic fashion -- got to meet his first, a boy he and his fiancée named Macklin after a scheduled induction.

“Busy couple days,” Mittelstadt said. “But it’s been fun.”

It will only get more fun this week for the Zacha and Mittelstadt, members of the Bruins surprisingly productive and surprisingly reliable second line, as they try to ride the new-dad bounce into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First around against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

That goes double for Mittelstadt, who will be facing the team that selected him with the No. 8 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, and for which he played his first seven seasons in the League.

“Obviously, a lot of good friends there still, but put that on hold for the series,” Mittelstadt said. “I think I got to experience the city in crazy times, whether it’s Bills games or some Sabres games when I was there at least. So I know what the atmosphere is going to be like. It’s going to be nuts.

“So I think that’s going to be really fun for us, especially to go on the road to start and play the villain role early.”