Skinner vs. Vladar goalie matchup in Eastern Conference First Round 

Goaltending is an integral part of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. To better understand the strengths and weaknesses of each goaltender, NHL.com charted 100 goals against each goaltender late in the regular season to see what patterns emerge. Here is the comparison between Stuart Skinner off the Pittsburgh Penguins and Dan Vladar of the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Eastern Conference First Found between Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins features one goalie making his playoff debut, one coming off consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final, and possibly a third whose best performances often come at crunch time.

Though Dan Vladar is a first-time playoff No.1 for the Flyers, Pittsburgh’s likely Game 1 starter Stuart Skinner has already started 50 with the Edmonton Oilers, but for all positives that can come with experience, the reality is all that postseason experience also means the strengths and weaknesses of his game have been broken down in fine detail.

The same holds true for the Penguins’ other option in net, Arturs Silovs, whose early career struggles with screens got picked apart by the end of two playoff rounds with the Vancouver Canucks in 2024.

Whether the Flyers can target those well-known tendencies, and how quickly the Penguins identify Vladar’s could go a long way in deciding a winner in this best-of-7 series, which begins with Game 1 Saturday in Pittsburgh (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).