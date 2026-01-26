Brady Tkachuk has ‘no doubt’ Matthew will shine for Team USA at Olympics

Brady Tkachuk is confident his older brother, Matthew Tkachuk, will be in big-game form in time for the United States’ opening game of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 against Latvia on Feb. 12.

Matthew Tkachuk, a forward with the Florida Panthers, has three assists in four games since returning from surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia Aug. 22. He has six more to get his timing back before the Olympic break, beginning against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS).

“I have no doubt about him, and I don't think anybody should have any doubts about him because of the way he plays,” Brady Tkachuk, an Ottawa Senators forward, said during a U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee conference call on Monday. “Those big moments, he always shows up.”

That was evident during the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. Matthew sat out the Panthers’ final 25 regular-season games after being injured while playing for the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off last February. But the 28-year-old returned for the start of the playoffs and tied for the team lead with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 23 games to help Florida repeat at Stanley Cup champions.

Matthew had a longer layoff before making his season debut against the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 19, but Brady believes he’ll be at his best when the puck is dropped in Milano Cortina. The last NHL games before the Olympics are on Feb. 5 with the first practice scheduled for Feb. 8.

“I just know how much work he put in, how much he's been able to sacrifice to get to that next level after he's already achieved the pinnacle of our sport and winning back-to-back Stanley Cups and how he just wants more,” Brady said. “I wouldn't be worried about his on-ice performance because I know wholeheartedly he’s going to give everything that he has and he's going to show up in a big moment for us."