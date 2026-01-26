Matthews says U.S. has what it takes to win gold at 2026 Winter Olympics 

Maple Leafs captain believes near-miss at 4 Nations will pave way to top prize

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews couldn’t agree more with Team USA general manager Bill Guerin’s proclamation that nothing but gold will suffice at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

It was August when Guerin put the gold-or-bust thoughts in the heads of prospective U.S. players at Olympic Orientation Camp.

With the tournament less than three weeks away, Matthews feels as strongly as ever about the goal for him and his teammates.

“I think it’s just about the belief and the confidence that he has in you and the group of Americans that we have going and representing the country,” the Toronto Maple Leafs captain said Monday, referring to Guerin. “And I think all of us feel the same way.”

This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia. The U.S. is looking for its first gold medal in men’s hockey since the “Miracle on Ice” in 1980.

Matthews feels the Americans have made big strides since then.

“I think we feel like we're up there and we should be competing for gold,” Matthews said. “It's obviously the first Olympics in a while since (NHL players) have been able to play, but you want to consistently be up there and you want to be obviously the best country in the world. And this is a great opportunity for us.”

The U.S. had chances to win gold at the 2002 and 2010 Olympics, but each time lost to Canada in the gold medal game.

It also lost to Canada in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off last February, but a legitimate argument could be made that the Americans deserved a better fate. Matthews himself had two outstanding chances in overtime to win the championship, only to be robbed by Canadian goalie Jordan Binnington. Instead, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers scored to give Canada the 3-2 victory.

Matthews said the 4 Nations experience, including the fact that Team USA came just one goal away from winning, whet the appetite of the entire team heading into Italy.

“I mean, I think it had that effect for everybody,” said Matthews, who had three assists in three games and served as U.S. captain for the event. “I think it was like that for all the players that were able to compete and for the fans that watched. I mean, it's just so great for the game to have that aspect of it and just bring something new for the guys that haven't been able to compete and do kind of best-on-best formats.

“So, I think it's amazing for the game that we're able to have NHL players there representing their countries. And, hopefully, that'll kind of continue to grow the game and all the positive ways that it should.”

The last NHL games before the Olympics are on Feb. 5 with the first practice scheduled practices for Feb. 8. The U.S. plays its first game Feb. 12 against Latvia (3:10 p.m. ET; USA), so there is not much time to gell.

But Matthews believes the chemistry the U.S. built up during the 4 Nations will carry over to Italy. Just two players from the 4 Nations Face-Off -- forward Chris Kreider (Anaheim Ducks) and defenseman Adam Fox (New York Rangers) -- won’t be in Italy, while only three players who weren’t at 4 Nations -- forwards Tage Thompson (Buffalo Sabres) and Clayton Keller (Utah Mammoth) and defenseman Jackson LaCombe (Ducks) -- will be on the Olympic team.

“I'm excited that there's a lot of guys that are coming back from 4 Nations,” he said. “I think it was a quick tournament, but I thought, you know, we bonded really quickly. We came together as a team very quickly. And a lot of us have played with each other, have known each other, kind of coming up through juniors, World Championships, World Junior, stuff like that. So, it's important to kind of have that chemistry, that bond.

“I think there's a lot of strengths. I just think that the cohesiveness that we had throughout that tournament, the way that we played as a team, it didn't matter what role you had. Most guys are coming from their respective teams, where you're playing on the power play, playing top minutes, things like that. And then you come to a team like (the U.S.) that has everybody kind of playing similar roles. You kind of have to buy into your role and do what's best for the team. And I thought everybody did that.

“I mean, that's a sign of a great team.”

Matthews took time out to praise Team USA forward Brock Nelson, who scored a hat trick in the Colorado Avalanche’s 4-1 victory against the Maple Leafs on Sunday. Entering play Monday, only Nelson (21) had more goals than Matthews (16) among U.S.-born players since Nov. 29.

Auston Matthews - USA Hockey Olympic Orientation Camp Interview

“I played World Championships with him. I got to know him at the 4 Nations a lot and I’m really excited to play with him,” Matthews said. “I think he's a really underrated player, to be honest, and he's having an incredible year.

“It’s great to see him kind of peaking at this time. Unfortunately, he kind of gave it to us [Sunday], but that's the game. But it's definitely exciting when you're going into it and you're going to be able to play with a lot of really special players.”

Matthews said he is going to embrace the opportunity of being able to stay in the Olympic village and all that goes with it.

“I mean, you hear all about it,” he said. “And to be around different athletes from different countries and different sports will be great.

“You kind of have your own process, and you kind of know what you go through and the grind that it is. And (now) you’ll kind of get to see up close and personal what it's like to play different sports at that high of a level, and kind of what they go through.

“It’ll be so cool.”

