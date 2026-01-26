Matthews says U.S. has what it takes to win gold at 2026 Winter Olympics 

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews couldn’t agree more with Team USA general manager Bill Guerin’s proclamation that nothing but gold will suffice at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

It was August when Guerin put the gold-or-bust thoughts in the heads of prospective U.S. players at Olympic Orientation Camp.

With the tournament less than three weeks away, Matthews feels as strongly as ever about the goal for him and his teammates.

“I think it’s just about the belief and the confidence that he has in you and the group of Americans that we have going and representing the country,” the Toronto Maple Leafs captain said Monday, referring to Guerin. “And I think all of us feel the same way.”

This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia. The U.S. is looking for its first gold medal in men’s hockey since the “Miracle on Ice” in 1980.

Matthews feels the Americans have made big strides since then.

“I think we feel like we're up there and we should be competing for gold,” Matthews said. “It's obviously the first Olympics in a while since (NHL players) have been able to play, but you want to consistently be up there and you want to be obviously the best country in the world. And this is a great opportunity for us.”

The U.S. had chances to win gold at the 2002 and 2010 Olympics, but each time lost to Canada in the gold medal game.

It also lost to Canada in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off last February, but a legitimate argument could be made that the Americans deserved a better fate. Matthews himself had two outstanding chances in overtime to win the championship, only to be robbed by Canadian goalie Jordan Binnington. Instead, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers scored to give Canada the 3-2 victory.