Leach talks No. 1 pick, planning for Draft with Maple Leafs on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

"Chayka, he ended up coming up to Whitehorse," McKenna said on a recent episode of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "So I got to meet with him and had a really good conversation with him. I think they've got their combine after this, so go meet with them there, and we'll see where things go."

The extended time with McKenna is all part of Maple Leafs determining which player they will select with the No. 1 pick when the draft is held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

A major step in that process is taking place at the combine, where Toronto has interviews scheduled with 51 prospects, among them McKenna and forward Ivar Stenberg of Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League.

However, that's just one step in the process, according to Maple Leafs director of amateur scouting Mark Leach. There's a lot more time to discuss things.

"It won't be locked in (after combine)," Leach said on "NHL Draft Class." "We will be discussing it after this week, we'll be rehashing it. I think in this situation we want to be able to take the time. We have the time, so why not take it? Dig back in and keep going over and making sure you're making the right decision for the organization."