National pride on line at 4 Nations Face-Off with little margin for error

BROSSARD, Quebec -- The 4 Nations Face-Off got very real a few minutes before 10:30 a.m. ET on Monday, directly beneath the banners of legendary goalie Jacques Plante and the 1952-53 Stanley Cup champion Montreal Canadiens.

Adin Hill was first on the ice at CN Sports Complex for Canada, the Vegas Golden Knights goalie stretching in front of his country's bench, soon joined by goalies Jordan Binnington and Sam Montembeault and then their teammates.

Hill wasn't a member of the Golden Knights for this brisk practice. Wearing his maple-leaf-motif mask, crested practice jersey and distinctive gloves and pads, he was stopping pucks for Canada.

"About two days after the team was selected, (equipment manufacturer) Brian's (Custom Sports) sent me about 12 different ideas and mockups of things I could go with," Hill said post-practice in a media-packed dressing room, a galaxy of talent gathered in the Canadiens' usual quarters at their training facility eight miles south of downtown. "I took a couple of them, meshed them into one and I think it turned out great."

The pads, he said with a grin, "will go in my garage (after the tournament). I won't let them out of my sight."

Canada, the United States, Sweden and finally Finland held their first practices for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which begins with Canada playing Sweden at Montreal's Bell Centre on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET, MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS). This is the ninth NHL International tournament, following five Canada Cup events in the 1970s and 1980s and three under the banner of the World Cup of Hockey, the most recent in 2016.

There is precious little room for error in the 4 Nations, teams playing each other once before the Feb. 20 championship game in Boston. Chemistry must be built in a hurry.

The goal, said U.S. captain Auston Matthews, is "coming together as quickly as you can as a team. A lot of us on our respective NHL teams play a significant role and when you come to a setting like this, things change, they're different. It's accepting knowing where you're at and playing your role to the best of your ability."

U.S. goalie Connor Hellebuyck has, for a moment, taken a step back from the Winnipeg Jets to focus on what's required in his country's net.

"I guess today, really," he said of turning the page from the Jets to 4 Nations. "In the back of my head I still have an NHL season to prepare for and the (Stanley Cup Playoffs) ahead. But we put that on pause today, seeing the USA jersey, the gear, some new guys, letting that whole process take care of itself."