Tocchet brings international pedigree to 4 Nations Face-Off as Canada assistant

Rick Tocchet modestly suggests he'll be "a fly on the wall" with Canada during the 4 Nations Face-Off, observing the finest details that he'll soon apply behind the bench of the Vancouver Canucks.

Voted winner of the 2024 Jack Adams Award by the NHL Broadcasters' Association as the League's best coach, Tocchet also has a fine pedigree as a player on the NHL and international stage, a member of his country's victorious teams in the 1987 and 1991 Canada Cup tournaments, both coached by Mike Keenan.

Now on coach Jon Cooper's staff with fellow assistants Bruce Cassidy, Peter DeBoer and Misha Donskov, Tocchet is eager for a tournament that he expects will be a richly rewarding classroom.

"To somewhat coach the Connor McDavids of the world, Brayden Point, Nathan MacKinnon, obviously the relationship I have with Sidney Crosby… you go down the list and I'm going to be a fly on the wall, absorbing all of it and learning from those guys," Tocchet said before arriving in Montreal.

Canada will play Sweden in the first game of the tournament at Bell Centre on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET, MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).