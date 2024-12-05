Top 10 NHL EDGE stats for 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL.com’s fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we preview the 4 Nations Face-Off with the 10 most compelling advanced metrics.

---

1. Speed bursts

Canada forward Nathan MacKinnon leads the League in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (218), while his teammate Connor McDavid has the second most (140).

Of the top eight defensemen in 20-plus mph speed bursts, six are set to participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off: Canada’s Colton Parayko (55; tied for first), Travis Sanheim (52; fourth), Cale Makar (51; fifth), United States’ Zach Werenski (49; sixth), Sweden’s Erik Karlsson (46; seventh) and Gustav Forsling (39; eighth). Another defenseman, Jaccob Slavin of the United States, has the highest top skating speed among 4 Nations Face-Off participants (24.19mph).

2. Offensive zone time percentage

Finland forward Sebastian Aho Aho has the highest offensive zone time percentage among 4 Nations Face-Off participants (50.6 percent).

Other players among the NHL’s top 10 in offensive zone time percentage who are set to participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off include Canada’s McDavid (50.4; third), Seth Jarvis (49.5; sixth) and the United States’ Quinn Hughes (48.9; 10th).

3. Games with >.900 save percentage and midrange saves

Sweden goalie Filip Gustavsson leads NHL in games with greater than a .900 save percentage (16) and also has the highest percentage of such games (84.2). Gustavsson also has the most mid-range saves (162) in the League.

4. High-danger save percentage and saves

Canada goalie Sam Montembeault leads 4 Nations Face-Off goalies in high-danger save percentage (.843). Finland goalie Juuse Saros has most high-danger saves (143) in the NHL.

5. High-danger goals

Canada forwards Brayden Point and Sam Bennett are tied for the most high-danger goals this season among 4 Nations Face-Off participants (10; also tied for most in entire NHL).

6. Midrange goals

Canada forward Sam Reinhart is tied for the most midrange goals (eight) in the entire NHL.

7. 90-plus mph shots and max shot speed

Sweden defenseman Victor Hedman leads 4 Nations Face-Off participants in 90-plus mile per hour shots (24); Hedman also leads all 4 Nations Face-Off players in max shot speed (98.97 mph). Sweden forward Viktor Arvidsson leads 4 Nations Face-Off participants at his position in max shot speed (97.70 mph).

8. Total skating distance

The NHL’s top four players in total skating distance this season are set to participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off:

-Jack Hughes (United States): 102.93 miles

-Nathan MacKinnon (Canada): 99.90 miles

-Charlie McAvoy (United States): 98.54 miles

-Cale Makar (Canada): 97.46 miles

9. Long-range goals and saves

Quinn Hughes (United States) is tied for the League lead in long-range goals (four). Finland forward Mikael Granlund leads his position in long-range goals (three).

United States goalie Connor Hellebuyck has the most long-range saves (156). Finland’s Juuse Saros (139) ranks second, while Sweden’s Jacob Markstrom (132) is third in that category.

10. Shot on goal locations

United States forward Brady Tkachuk has the most high-danger shots on goal (37) among 4 Nations Face-Off participants. MacKinnon (Canada) has the most midrange shots on goal (49) in the entire NHL, while United States defenseman Quinn Hughes has the most long-range SOG (49) among 4 Nations Face-Off participants.

---

