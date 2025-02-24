Zizing ‘Em Up: Unsung heroes shined at 4 Nations Face-Off

Unsung heroes

Canada and the United States put on a championship game for the ages on Thursday. Yes, it was fitting that Connor McDavid, the world’s most talented player, was the hero with his overtime goal that gave Canada a 3-2 victory. But the reality is, the U.S. could have easily come out on top if not for the heroics of goalie Jordan Binnington.

And who can forget the impact of Americans Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, who laid it all on the line on every single shift?

In the end, the sport of hockey was the big winner.

That being said, here’s a look at some of the unsung heroes who stood out, including those whose stats didn’t reflect how effective they were.

-- Jaccob Slavin, United States: If coaches want to teach their players the epitome of a shutdown defenseman, just show video of the Carolina Hurricanes blue liner from this tournament. Assigned to smother the elite forwards in the sport, his positioning and stickwork were outstanding. Playing in the small media market of Raleigh means he doesn’t always get the publicity worthy of his talents. He should now.

-- Brock Faber, United States: The Americans did not give up more than two goals in regulation in any of their four games in the tournament. Goaltending played a big role in that, but so too did a defense that consistently kept opposing shooters to the outside. Enter Faber, the Minnesota Wild defenseman who looks like Clark Kent but played like Superman at times in this tournament. In just his second season in the NHL, he teamed up with Slavin to form the top pairing for the U.S. by the time the event reached its apex.

-- Matt Boldy, United States: Faber’s teammate with the Wild had three points (one goal, two assists) in four games and was dangerous throughout. The 23-year-old led the 2024 IIHF World Championship with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) and is quickly proving he embraces being on the international stage.

-- Thomas Harley, Canada: The Dallas Stars defenseman had skated just twice on his own before being called in to join Canada on an emergency basis. With Canada already missing Shea Theodore, who was knocked out of the tournament with an upper-body injury sustained in the opener against Sweden, Harley stepped into the lineup for Canada in a 3-1 round-robin loss against the U.S. when Cale Makar couldn’t play due to illness. Then, when Josh Morrissey was ruled out of the title game, also due to illness, Harley came in again and more than held his own, assisting on Nathan MacKinnon’s opening goal of the game.

-- Brandon Hagel, Canada: The Tampa Bay Lightning forward coupled with teammate Anthony Cirelli to form Canada’s top checking duo in the tournament and averaged 29:16 of ice time per game. His chirping of the Tkachuk brothers, claiming the Canadians didn’t need a group chat like the Americans to get motivated, showed an off-ice edge few knew he had.

-- Sam Bennett, Canada: The Florida Panthers forward scored Canada’s second goal, went hard to the net all night and may have been Canada’s best player in the final … until McDavid did McDavid things.

-- Samuel Ersson, Sweden: The Philadelphia Flyers goaltender started against the U.S. when Linus Ullmark was banged up and was outstanding in a 2-1 victory, making 32 saves. Not bad for someone who’d been a healthy scratch in the first two games.

-- Joel Eriksson Ek, Sweden: Sweden coach Sam Hallam couldn’t stop raving about the Wild forward, who was the choice to take key defensive zone face-offs and was the team’s top net-front presence, including on the power play. In three games he has two points (one goal, one assist) and was plus-4.

-- Mikael Granlund, Finland: The Dallas Stars forward tied for fourth in tournament scoring with four points (three goals, one assist), outscoring bigger names on his team like Sebastian Aho, Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz. His overtime winner against Sweden proved to be the highlight of Finland’s tournament.

-- Henri Jokiharju, Finland: The Buffalo Sabres defenseman was one of the steadier performers on the Finnish blue line and chipped in with a goal. Keep in mind that he was one of Finland’s last-minute injury replacements for Miro Heiskanen, Rasmus Ristolainen and Jani Hakanpaa.