Crosby's childhood coach says Cole Harbour ready for 4 Nations 

Paul Mason has coached minor hockey and minor baseball in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, for 46 years. He’s been fortunate enough to have coached several NHL players, including Sidney Crosby, who will play for Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Paul and his wife, Dana, and Crosby’s parents own Top Shelf Pro Shop at Cole Harbour Place, Crosby’s childhood rink. Paul an often be found at the pro shop or on the ice there. His son, Liam, helps him coach and his daughter, Kristi, coaches ringette at the rink.

Here, Mason talk about the growing excitement throughout Nova Scotia, particularly in Cole Harbour, as Canada prepares for its first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, against Sweden at Bell Centre on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS). Crosby is the captain for Canada and is playing on a line with Nathan MacKinnon, another Nova Scotian. Brad Marchand, also from Nova Scotia, is on the roster as well.

Weekend mornings at Cole Harbour Place, where the local minor hockey rinks are located, are always similar.

I’m in my usual spot at Top Shelf, working the skate sharpening and memorabilia shop located in the center of the facility. Many people come in to purchase items, have skates sharpened, or just talk hockey.

Often the conversations center around Sidney Crosby, because of his connection to our community. Increasingly, conversations about Nathan MacKinnon, another Cole Harbour graduate, and his dominance during the last several years are topics that are covered with morning coffees.