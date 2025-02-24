NHLPA: Goals & Dreams delivers unforgettable experiences for youth at 4 Nations Face-Off

In both Boston and Montreal, the kids performed their duties at the start of each game and then watched the balance of the game in the stands. Invariably, the video monitor would find them and fans responded with great applause sending the youngsters into fits of delirium.

In Boston, the kids from the Dorchester Youth Hockey group were introduced to Marty Walsh, who is from Dorchester, as well as Boston anthem singer, Todd Angilly.

As it turns out, it was Angilly’s birthday and so the kids from Dorchester serenaded him with a spirited rendition of “Happy Birthday”.

Moezine (Moe) Hasham is the executive director for Hockey 4 Youth, which operates 13 programs across Canada. Some are co-ed, but most focus on introducing girls to the game, especially girls whose families are new to Canada.

A majority of newcomers to Canada, 71 percent, express an interest in hockey, but only 1 percent will have the opportunity to play because of cost and access to the sport, Hasham explained.

Research also shows that one-third of girls drop out of sport by the age of 13, so Hasham’s group has been working to find a safe space for girls to try hockey.

“We need to do more to encourage girls to play because it’s so critically important,” Hasham said. “It’s important not from a physical standpoint only, but your mental, social, psychological health, all of that is critically important. We’re just that steppingstone.”

Before the girls from Hockey 4 Youth stepped onto the ice for their time in the spotlight, a few stood outside the locker room to watch Sweden warm up, their eyes lighting up at being so close to real, live NHL players getting ready for an important game.

“The girls, their mix of nerves, excitement, anticipation, anxiety, they were a ball of every emotion possible,” explained Montreal program coordinator, Nayyara Shabbir.

“And just being the one to calm them down and go; ‘You got this. Don’t stress. How is this ice any different than the arena that we skate on? Yes, there’s 21,000 people in the stands but at the same time just as much as the players are the stars, you’re the stars, too,’” Shabbir explained with a smile.

With the nerve-wracking moments of the pregame ceremony for the Sweden vs. Finland game behind them, the group of 24 girls first caught sight of themselves on the TV broadcast of the game in the Bell Centre concourse, and they immediately let out an enthusiastic scream in unison that caught the attention of many.

Shabbir mentioned it was one of her top moments of the whole experience, noting, “That was how much it meant to them.”

Shane Hudella, president and founder of the United Heroes League, has been working alongside the NHLPA for 15 years to help the kids of military families put some joy back in their lives through the game of hockey.

Many of those families they have helped have suffered unimaginable loss, whether it’s through battlefield death or injury, long-term separation through deployment, and mental health issues including post-traumatic stress disorder related to military service.

As Canada and the United States prepared for the 4 Nations Face-Off finale, the UHL gathered 24 kids, including two Canadian military families from near Fredericton, New Brunswick, about a seven-hour drive from Boston, to help represent NHLPA Goals & Dreams to kick off the championship match.

“We've done so many experiential things with sending heroes to All-Star games and different things, but this put our kids and our mission on the world stage and really just a lifelong memory for the kids and for the families that you can't put a price tag on,” Hudella recalled.

Among those taking part in the pre-game ceremonies were families of Bronze Star recipients for bravery.

“You go through and have to do some horrible things when you're on deployment. Those things can be really hard to overcome. The kids deal with it as much as the parents do,” Hudella said.

For a moment, at least these kids didn’t have to worry or think about any of that but rather embrace a lifetime moment of being on the ice with Sidney Crosby or Auston Matthews and many of their favorite players.

“Our mission really isn't about the hockey stick or the experience. It's about thanking these families in a huge way,” Hudella said.

From Montreal to Boston, imagine the stories that will be shared by these young people and their parents in the years to come.

Imagine the legends that such moments become. Imagine the lifelong connections forged by those moments on the big ice under the bright lights.

Hannah Ishigakiis 11. She was born in Winnipeg but moved to Montreal where she and her family, who is from Pakistan, learned about Hockey 4 Youth.

“I always loved to skate and I wanted to improve skating even more so when Hockey 4 Youth came to my school, I knew that it would be a great opportunity to enhance my skating,” Ishigaki explained.

As for sharing the ice with players from the Finnish and Sweden squads?