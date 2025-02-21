Marner takes step forward with memorable moments at 4 Nations Face-Off

BOSTON -- It was a step. A significant one. A much-needed one. One that might take Mitch Marner to the next level.

That’s what the 4 Nations Face-Off did for the Toronto Maple Leafs forward, who admits his performance at key times for Canada has given him fuel to enter a new chapter in his career, one he hopes is a far more lucrative one.

“Confidence. Belief, also, in a way,” Marner said when asked after Canada’s dramatic 3-2 overtime win against the United States on Thursday what he’s gleaned thanks to his heroics in the tournament. “I'll try to take this the rest of the season and moving forward.”

He has reason to feel that way.

Entering the tournament, despite his consistently lofty regular season NHL stats, there had been questions about when and if he would ever produce a career signature moment when it really mattered, when the stakes were on the line, when his team was thirsting for one in a do-or-die situation.

Then, in the span of eight days, he authored two of them.

Consider those questions answered.

First came his overtime winner against Sweden that gave his Canadian side a 4-3 victory in its 4 Nations opener on Feb. 12, a goal that was assisted by Sidney Crosby, the player he’d grown up idolizing.

Then, on Thursday, at the most crucial time, with the event’s championship up for grabs, in the same TD Garden where he’d previously lost three Game 7s to the Boston Bruins with the Maple Leafs, with so many eyeballs from two nations glued to the action, he answered the bell with a perfect pass to teammate Connor McDavid, who ripped in the overtime winner against the U.S.

“That kid can make plays,” Canada coach Jon Cooper, a self-proclaimed Marner fan, said. “He just needed one chance to make a play, and he did.”