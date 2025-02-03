Stoic Sanderson becoming a force for Senators

* * * *

In his third year in the NHL, Sanderson has carved out a niche for himself, cementing his place as the top defenseman on the Senators, the one relied on to be solid defensively, while contributing increasing amounts of offense. Selected by Ottawa with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, he has 29 points (three goals, 26 assists) in 51 games this season, while playing a career-high 24:20 on ice.

The Senators so believed in him, they signed him to an eight-year, $64.4 million contract after he played just one season in the NHL.

He’s one of several reasons the Senators (28-20-4) are in the thick of the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which Ottawa hasn’t made since the 2016-17 season.

But he doesn’t seem like a young, developing player. Not in the way he attacks the day, not in the way he attacks the gym, not in the way he relates to his teammates and his profession. There, he seems like a grizzled veteran.

“He’s very mature,” his father, former NHL player Geoff Sanderson, said. “Very curious, very mature. … You ask his teammates, he’s the first one in bed every night.”

While Sanderson traces that professionalism, his wise-beyond-his-years ethos to his family, his two brothers and Geoff, who played for seven teams over a 17-year NHL career in which he scored 700 points (355 goals, 345 assists) in 1,104 games, Geoff Sanderson thinks otherwise.

“He’s always been very serious about all sports, even going back to when he was 9, 10, 11, 12-years-old, it didn’t matter if it was soccer, volleyball, badminton, he just loved competing in all sports,” Geoff said. “He’s always had a serious side to him and that’s just part of his uber-competitiveness that is part of him. He’s always had it.”

He was the kid leading his 10-year-old team in warmups, doing skills camps in spring and fall, the focus and drive and motivation coming from within, his father never pushing.

It has stayed with him, something that is notable to his teammates, to the staff, to the general manager.

He is 22. He does not seem 22.

“‘Sandy’ is one of those players that, quite honestly, he can almost coach himself,” Senators coach Travis Green said. “He’s very driven, very smart. He’s already a really good pro. He brings a lot to the table for our team at a young age.”

For Sanderson, it comes back to the lessons learned at the US National Team Development Program, where he showed up in 2018-19 knowing almost no one, given that he lived in Calgary at the time. But the native of Whitefish, Montana, quickly rose, becoming close with coach Seth Appert, now an assistant with the Buffalo Sabres, becoming the captain for two years.

The team ahead of them had been rife with skill, with players like Jack Hughes and Trevor Zegras leading the way. Sanderson’s team wasn’t quite like that. They had to win differently, to understand what they had to do and who they had to be and use that.

It worked with who Sanderson had always been, since back when the family first moved to Calgary and Sanderson was invited to play on a team with some school friends, the only hitch being that defense was the sole open slot.

“Do you think I told him to play defense?” Geoff Sanderson laughed. “No, it wasn’t coming from me.”

It came naturally.

“He was always really strong defensively. He always was, at every level,” Geoff said. “But when he went to play for the US program I think is when everything really popped for him. Nick Fohr, the ‘D’ coach there, did an unbelievable job, not just with Jake but with a lot of young defensemen, that if you want to play you’ve got to be able to get the puck out of your zone, you’ve got to be able to get the puck off the boards, and you’ve got to work on your angles.

“His offensive game took off at the program, but his defensive commitment really was polished at the USNTDP program. He really takes pride in it.”

The mindset has always been to look at the best opposing player, Alex Ovechkin or David Pastrnak or Sidney Crosby, and vow that the player won’t score. Not on him. Not that night.

“He’s just got that defensive instinct to him,” Geoff said. “That can’t be taught, I don’t think, it’s either in you or it’s not.”

There were so many conversations with Appert, some of them harder than others. But, looking back, it’s something Sanderson appreciates, something that he believes led him in the right direction, because of Appert’s belief in him.

“He took me aside and he said, ‘You’ve got to learn how to defend first if you want to play in the NHL, especially as a young guy,’” Sanderson said. “And I honestly think that that kind of stuff is life changing. I think it’s part of the reason why I’m here, especially at a pretty young age.”

Because his fallback game is not offense, but defense.

“It’s almost like he’s done it inverted, compared to most, where he’s an incredibly solid defensive defenseman who has offensive upside and that continues to build,” Senators general manager Steve Staios said. “There’s going to be nights where things aren’t going probably to your standard, but he’s always so good on the defensive side of it, which is another unique quality for a young defenseman.

“So you always feel comfortable with Jake on the ice, and I think his game continues to build and his confidence continues to build on the offense.”