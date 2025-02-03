Stoic Sanderson becoming a force for Senators

The pendant hangs around Jake Sanderson’s neck, a black circle edged in silver. Arced near the top and bottom are the words, in all capital letters, “AMOR FATI,” with flames filling the space in between. The Latin phrase is something of a motto for the Ottawa Senators defenseman, words that help center him, after a good game, after a bad game, words of acceptance and understanding.
“It means, love your fate, love what happens to you, good or bad,” Sanderson said of the pendant. “That’s kind of like a mantra that I live after.”
It is the morning after the Ottawa Senators have withstood a 5-0 drubbing at Madison Square Garden in mid-January, their first regulation loss in seven games. It is a morning in which Sanderson, the 22-year-old star-in-waiting for the Senators, is being held out of practice and will later be scratched from a game against the Boston Bruins.
It is not a good day.
And yet Sanderson is a model of equanimity, explaining the perspective he has gained from the teachings of stoic philosophy, a way of thinking he initially found on social media, but which has become a key part of his life. The tenets of stoic philosophy date back to ancient Greece and Rome, to the teachings of Zeno of Citium and the Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius. Stoicism has seen a resurgence of late on social channels and in the tech sector, with devotees finding it an effective tool for processing an increasingly complex world.
“I just think it makes you not lose your temper,” he said. “Especially in a game, there’s so much stuff that can happen. Obviously, you can snap for a little bit, but you’ve got to recenter and get focused on the next shift. It really has helped me a lot.”
The Montana native, who has cemented his place in the core of the up-and-coming Senators, came to stoic philosophy four or five years ago and has, in the practice, found a way of moving through his life that allows him to appreciate it while it is happening.
It is a perspective that might come with time and experience. That Sanderson has arrived here at 22 says something about the seriousness with which he approaches life -- has always approached life -- and about his willingness to explore ideas that he feels allow him to be his best self.
Not that he shares much about this inner life with his teammates, not about the podcasts he listens to on his commute to the rink each day, not about the journaling he does every morning and night to “try to set up my day the best I can,” as he put it. Not about the self-help books he’s devoted to, except with teammate Jacob Bernard-Docker, a fellow “big reader” with whom he trades books, a practice that dates back to their time at the University of North Dakota.
“I don’t really talk too much about it,” said Sanderson, whose team is set to face the Nashville Predators on Monday at Bridgestone Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Prime, TVAS). “I haven’t really talked about it ever. But yeah, that stoic philosophy stuff, it’s really important in my life.”