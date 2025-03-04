4 Nations Face-Off raises $180,000 for Sun Youth children's charity in Montreal

Proceeds from the 4 Nations Face-Off 50/50 raffle will support Sun Youth’s Hockey Development program, giving newcomers and underprivileged children ages 5 to 13 the opportunity to discover the sport we all love and thrive in a structured, safe, fun, and educational environment. Funds will be used to help remove financial barriers to hockey to ensure more local youth can play the game by providing better equipment, ice time and program accessibility.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who rallied behind our cause,” said Guinness Rider, Sun Youth Director of Athletics and Community Services. “Your generosity will provide opportunities for even more kids to access our national sport in a province where passion, hockey and community go hand-in-hand.”

Kids from Sun Youth were at the heart of 4 Nations Face-Off festivities throughout the week in Montreal, taking part in a skills workshop on NHL ice led by Finnish legend Teemu Selänne, watching Canada practice, and were even provided a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Canadian superstar Connor McDavid. McDavid surprised the group with an exclusive invitation to attend the Canada vs. USA game on Saturday night. Eight youth from Sun Youth’s Hockey Development program also enjoyed the opportunity to be a part of the pregame ceremonies representing NHLPA Goals & Dreams at the Bell Centre prior to the Canada vs. USA game where they joined the starting lineups on the bluelines, and two youth players were a part of the captain’s banner exchange with Sidney Crosby and Auston Matthews.

The winning number, drawn at the end of the 4 Nations Face-Off game between Canada and USA on February 15, can be found here.

Sun Youth has been a pillar in the Montreal community for over 70 years, providing essential services and programs to underprivileged youth and families. Through initiatives like this, the organization continues to foster inclusion and opportunity for all through hockey.