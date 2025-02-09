Canada, United States favorites to win 4 Nations Face-Off, NHL.com panel says

Also select MVP, leading scorer, top goalie for best-on-best tournament

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The 4 Nations Face-Off will turn out be a two-horse race, according to NHL.com writers and editors.

Of the 12 NHL.com staffers who made their predictions for the best-on-best international tournament that begins Tuesday in Montreal, five picked Canada to win it all, five picked the United States to come out on top, while Finland and Sweden got one pick each.

Of the five who picked Canada to win it all, four said it will defeat the United States in the championship game in Boston on Feb. 12. The same number said the U.S. will top Canada in the final. One staffer predicted that Canada would defeat Sweden in the final, while one other picked the U.S. to best Sweden.

As for the other two staffers, one picked Finland to top the U.S. in the final game while another picked Sweden to defeat Canada.

The format of the 4 Nations Face-Off will see each of the four teams play each other once in a round-robin, starting with Canada playing Sweden at Bell Centre in Montreal on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS). The U.S. and Finland play in Montreal on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

After each team has played three games, the top two teams will face off at TD Garden in Boston for the 4 Nations title on Feb. 20 (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

Here is how each NHL.com staff writer and editor picked, along with their pick for MVP, top point-scorer and best goalie:

Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

Championship game: United States over Canada

Why: This team is stacked, from goalie to defensemen to forwards. It's a team that has everything needed to win a short-term tournament, including the best trio of goalies, a solid group on defense, and a set of forwards that are all in their prime and ornery.

Tournament MVP: Matthew Tkachuk, F, United States (Florida Panthers)

Leading point-scorer: Connor McDavid, F, Canada (Edmonton Oilers)

Top goalie: Connor Hellebuyck, United States (Winnipeg Jets)

Bill Douglas, staff writer

Championship game: Finland over United States

Why: I'm going upset here purely on gut. I think Finland and Sweden will enter the tournament with chips on their shoulders, tired of all the North American-heavy coverage and ready to take it out on the U.S. and Canada. Finland has a strong offense in Sebastian Aho, Aleksander Barkov, Patrik Laine and Mikko Rantanen and a goalie in Juuse Saros who will rise to the occasion.

Tournament MVP: Aleksander Barkov, F, Finland (Florida Panthers)

Leading point-scorer: Nathan MacKinnon, F, Canada (Colorado Avalanche)

Top goalie: Juuse Saros, Finland (Nashville Predators)

Tom Gulitti, senior writer

Championship game: Sweden over Canada

Why: While Canada and the U.S. will be trying to bring together several players who have never played together and will have to adapt to a system in a short amount of time, many of Sweden's players grew up playing together on national teams that use the same system. Sweden has arguably the best and deepest defense in the tournament, which should help their goaltending, and has enough offensive firepower up front to edge Canada in the final.

Tournament MVP: William Nylander, F, Sweden (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Leading point-scorer: Connor McDavid, F, Canada (Edmonton Oilers)

Top goalie: Linus Ullmark, Sweden (Ottawa Senators)

Pete Jensen, senior director, fantasy

Championship game: United States over Canada

Why: The United States has far superior goaltending compared to Canada, whether it comes down to Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger or Jeremy Swayman, and that advantage can help contain a Canada offense led by superstars Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby and Cale Makar. The U.S. core of Auston Matthews, the Hughes and Tkachuk brothers and Jack Eichel should provide plenty of goal support and has a chance to usher in a new era of international glory for the country.

Tournament MVP: Auston Matthews, F, United States (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Leading point-scorer: Nathan MacKinnon, F, Canada (Colorado Avalanche)

Top goalie: Connor Hellebuyck, United States (Winnipeg Jets)

Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

Championship game: United States over Sweden

Why: In a short tournament like this, with so much high-end offensive talent across all four rosters, the best goaltending is going to make the biggest difference. And with Connor Hellebuyck, the U.S. has the best goalie in the world. Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL last season, and he's taken his game even higher this season. He has a great group of defensemen in front of him, headed by Zach Werenski, Brock Faber, Adam Fox and hopefully a healthy Quinn Hughes, and a dominant group of forwards that should be able to spend lots of time in the opposing team's zone. USA enters 4 Nations as the favorite, and they'll top Sweden in the championship game.

Tournament MVP: Auston Matthews, F, United States (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Leading point-scorer: Auston Matthews, F, United States (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Top goalie: Connor Hellebuyck, United State (Winnipeg Jets)

Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Championship game: Canada over United States

Why: Canada's roster is intimidating, to say the least. Three of the top five scorers in the NHL are among the forward group (Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Mitch Marner), three defensemen are among the top five scorers at that position (Cale Makar, Josh Morrissey, Shea Theodore) and goalies Jordan Binnington and Adin Hill thrive in pressure moments and each is a Stanley Cup champion; something no other goalie in the tournament can claim.

Tournament MVP: Nathan MacKinnon, F, Canada (Colorado Avalanche)

Leading point-scorer: Quinn Hughes, D, United States (Vancouver Canucks)

Top goalie: Connor Hellebuyck, United States (Winnipeg Jets)

Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Championship game: Canada over United States

Why: When the rosters first came out, I actually thought Finland would win it all, but the injury to defenseman Miro Heiskanen (yes, he's that good), changed my mind. If Canada's goaltending wasn't a question, I don't think the tournament would even be close with players like Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Brad Marchand and Cale Makar leading the way. But Canada's goaltending is an issue, and the U.S. has the best two goalies in the whole tournament in Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets and Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars. Can the U.S. win this tournament? Of course it can. Will it? Sorry, I just can't see Crosby and McDavid losing a winner-take-all game in Boston against anyone.

Tournament MVP: Cale Makar, D, Canada (Colorado Avalanche)

Leading point-scorer: Connor McDavid, F, Canada (Edmonton Oilers)

Top goalie: Connor Hellebuyck, United States (Winnipeg Jets)

Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Championship game: United States over Canada

Why: It's time. The United States has been building toward this moment for decades, using the National Team Developmental Program and the American Development Model to build a talented pool of players to dominate not only in the NHL, but on the international stage. Most of these players have the shared DNA of the "American Way." They have size, skill and grit. Plus, they have the best goalie in the world at this moment in Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets. That's the difference-maker in a short tournament.

Tournament MVP: Connor Hellebuyck, G, United States (Winnipeg Jets)

Leading point-scorer: Nathan MacKinnon, F, Canada (Colorado Avalanche)

Top goalie: Connor Hellebuyck, United States (Winnipeg Jets)

Dan Rosen, senior writer

Championship game: United States over Canada

Why: The U.S. will transition quickly through the neutral zone, and it has the balance up front to sustain possession and pressure in the offensive zone, cycle low and funnel pucks to the net. Canada does too, but the U.S.'s possession will lead to enough Grade A chances to eventually get the better of Canada's goaltending. The U.S. has a clear advantage in net, which will pay off big when Canada gets its possession time and chances.

Tournament MVP: Jack Eichel, F, United States (Vegas Golden Knights)

Leading point-scorer: , Jack Eichel, F, United States (Vegas Golden Knights)

Top goalie: Connor Hellebuyck, United States (Winnipeg Jets)

David Satriano, staff writer

Championship game: Canada over Sweden

Why: When you have the best player in the world on your team, it's hard to pick against. Sidney Crosby will captain Canada for the fourth time. The other three times? He won gold in each with wins at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the 2015 World Championship and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Tournament MVP: Sidney Crosby, F, Canada (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Leading point-scorer: Nathan MacKinnon, F, Canada (Colorado Avalanche)

Top goalie: Juuse Saros, Finland (Nashville Predators)

Dave Stubbs, columnist

Championship game: Canada over United States

Why: Sidney Crosby's leadership, experience and hockey IQ. Crosby was voted MVP of the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, so it says here that he will again be a very major reason why Canada will run its NHL international tournament winning streak to three, adding to the country's 2016 and 2004 World Cup championships.

Tournament MVP: Nathan MacKinnon, F, Canada (Colorado Avalanche)

Leading point-scorer: MacKinnon

Top goalie: Connor Hellebuyck, United States (Winnipeg Jets)

Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Championship game: Canada over United States

Why: The U.S. has the deepest team in the tournament and deserve the pretournament accolades they've received. The underrated Swedes are poised for an upset. So why pick Canada? Simple. With Sidney Crosby in the lineup in tournament play, Canada is 25-0 dating to a 5-3 loss against U.S. in the preliminary round of the Vancouver Olympics on Feb. 21, 2010. It's a remarkable 15-year run, so why logically bet against it ending … until it does.

Tournament MVP: Connor McDavid, F, Canada (Edmonton Oilers)

Leading point-scorer: Connor McDavid, F, Canada (Edmonton Oilers)

Top goalie: Connor Hellebuyck, United States (Winnipeg Jets)

