Barkov willing to ‘do whatever it takes’ to win with Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

Drawing from a smaller talent pool with a population of roughly 5.5 million, Finland is used to having the odds against it when taking on world hockey powers such as Canada, Sweden and the U.S. That hasn’t stopped Finland from having success in the past in best-on-best competitions, though.

In the five Winter Olympics to include NHL players (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014), Finland won a medal four times (three bronze, one silver), which was more than any other country. In the three World Cups, Finland finished third in 1996 and second in 2004 before failing to advance past the preliminary round in 2016.

So, Canada, Sweden and the U.S. would be wise not to underestimate Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“I don’t think they’re going to be underestimating us,” forward Artturi Lehkonen said. “Everybody knows we lost a few players, but we still have a lot of great players on this team. We have some of the top players in the world so, you can’t really underestimate any team in this tournament.”

Pennanen said Finland has been able to overcome whatever shortcomings it has faced in the past through teamwork.

“I think it’s part of the Finnish hockey: be a good team,” Pennanen said. “The players have had some history together, so that’s a thing also. We try to be a hard-to-play-against team and (play) good defense and (have) good puck management.”

Barkov and Aho noted that they’ve previously played with almost every player on Finland’s roster, either on the national team or in the NHL. Aho and Patrik Laine worked magic as linemates to help Finland win the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship. Aho, Barkov and Laine played on a line together at the 2016 World Cup.

“Smallest country, that’s for sure, out of all those four (in the tournament),” Barkov said. “We’re similar age, so we grew up in the same environment and on national teams and playing against each other. I came here and I knew every single person. I met him before and talked to him before. So, obviously, it helps.”

And because the players grew up together playing the same system when on Finland’s national team, they already know how they’re going to play when they get to tournaments like this one.

“We try to be a very tight-knit group, hard-working guys and commit to the game plan,” Aho said. “Maybe that’s our edge against some of the other teams. I don’t know. Usually, we have a good goalie and, obviously, we’re good in that department.

“So, hopefully we’ll put (on) a good show there.”

Though the U.S. and Canada might be the favorites, Finland has come to the 4 Nations Face-Off to win.

“We’re very confident,” forward Anton Lundell said. “I know we’re probably not ranked No. 1 in the [media], but it hasn’t been an issue for us before. Sometimes it’s fun to try to show how good you are.”