Barkov willing to ‘do whatever it takes’ to win with Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

BROSSARD, Quebec – Aleksander Barkov is prepared to do whatever is needed to help Finland win the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Even if that means shifting from his usual position at center to take a shift or two on Finland’s banged-up defense.
“I'll do whatever it takes,” Barkov said after Finland’s optional practice at the CN Sports Complex on Monday. “Whatever they tell me to do, I'll do. But I think we have good enough defensemen there.”
Barkov probably won’t be needed on defense -- although he took one shift on defense in an NHL game in each of the past two seasons when the Florida Panthers were short-handed -- but his willingness to do so demonstrates Finland’s attitude with an injury-depleted roster heading into the best-on-best tournament against Canada, Sweden and the United States.
The good news is that coach Antti Pennanen said forward Mikko Rantanen will be ready to play in Finland’s opening game against the U.S. at Bell Centre in Montreal on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) after missing the Carolina Hurricanes’ 7-3 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday because of a lower-body injury.
However, Finland will be without perhaps its best defenseman in Miro Heiskanen, who is sidelined with a knee injury.
With defensemen Jani Hakanpaa (knee) and Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) also out, Finland added Urho Vaakanainen, Henri Jokiharju and Nikolas Matinpalo as injury replacements. But it will take a group effort to pick up the slack.
“We lost Heiskanen. No secret he was out best 'D,'” forward Sebastian Aho said. “He’s a superstar, obviously, and he’s not here, so somebody else has to step in. I think it’s more as a group we have to fill those holes, not just the one player. We have to step up as a group and maybe help in some areas that we need help and, obviously, work as unit.”