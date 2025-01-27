Zizing 'Em Up: Sweden-Finland hockey rivalry part of build to 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger has been covering the NHL regularly since 1999. Each Monday he will use his extensive network of hockey contacts for his weekly notes column, "Zizing 'Em Up."
TORONTO -- When discussing the 4 Nations Face-Off last week, Team Finland's Patrik Laine didn't mince words regarding their Scandinavian neighbors, Team Sweden.
"We hate them," the Montreal Canadiens forward said.
Given the biting implication of Laine's take, NHL.com decided to ask Sweden coach Sam Hallam for his reaction to that blunt assessment.
If you expected bitterness, guess again. Indeed, instead of lashing back, Hallam broke into laughter.
"I like it," he said during a phone interview from Sweden. "That's how little brothers speak about big brothers. With envy.
"It's part of the buildup. It's fun."
Welcome to the Sweden-Finland hockey rivalry. No spicing up needed. There's already plenty, evidenced by the salvos being exchanged ahead of the tournament in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20. Though North American hockey fans might not completely understand the depth and emotions involved between these two hockey-loving countries, theirs is a historical tale of these teams being at loggerheads for decades.
Is it a case, like Hallam and Sweden defenseman Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning) recently implied, of Big Brother Sweden versus Little Brother Finland?
This time it was Finland general manager Jere Lehtinen's turn to chuckle.
"Hey, over the years, it's been a big rivalry," Lehtinen said from Finland. "From minor hockey to World Championships to Olympics, that's the way it's always been and the way it is now.
"As for being the 'Little Brother,' I think we've closed the gap the past 15 years. I think things have changed in that regard."