Jon Cooper knew how to giddy up the crowd in Calgary this weekend.

The Canada head coach brought out the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy at the Calgary Stampede festival on Saturday.

In a video posted to social media, Cooper walked out on stage lifting the trophy over his head as the crowd went wild.

A cowboy hat was placed on the Tampa Bay Lightning head coach’s head as he continued to show off the trophy to his fellow Canadiens at the annual festival.