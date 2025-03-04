Engraved 4 Nations Face-Off trophy on display at Hockey Hall of Fame

Artifacts from Canada, United States, Finland and Sweden also available for fans to see in Toronto

Engraved_2025_4Nations-Trophy-1

© Mike Zeisberger

By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- Phil Pritchard looked over at the groups of kids posing with the 4 Nations Cup at the Hockey Hall of Fame on Tuesday and smiled.

“Look how popular it is,” he said. “So much for all those pre-tournament prognostications that the event was going to be just a bunch of exhibition games.”

In the end, it proved anything but.

Canada’s thrilling 3-2 overtime victory against the United States in the championship game at a raucous TD Garden in Boston on Feb. 20, courtesy of a goal by center Connor McDavid, was the dramatic culmination of the seven-game tournament and symbolized the popularity of the event, which also featured teams from Sweden and Finland.

To that end, the game was watched by 16.1 million viewers in North America, with 9.3 million in the U.S. and 6.3 million in Canada.

It was the second-most watched hockey game in the past decade behind Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, which the Florida Panthers won 2-1 against the Edmonton Oilers. That game drew 16.3 million viewers.

As the curator of the Hockey Hall of Fame, Pritchard was in Boston to see just how significant the impact of the 4 Nations Face-Off had on the sport, not only in North America but across the globe. As such, the Hall of Fame unveiled an exhibit complete with the newly engraved 4 Nations Cup.

“It’s a pretty special day for the Hall, it being the first time anyone has seen the trophy engraved,” Pritchard said. “We have artifacts from all four teams including Sweden and Finland. So, for the Hockey Hall of Fame, leading into the March break (March 8-16), it’s a pretty special event.

“As we know, the NHL is back in full force and everybody’s talking hockey right now. This is part of that celebration.”

2025_4Nations-display-items

© Mike Zeisberger

Aside from the trophy, there are a wide variety of items on display.

There are game-worn jerseys from Finland’s Aleksander Barkov, Sweden’s Victor Hedman, Canada’s Sam Reinhart and the U.S.’ Jack Hughes. Brady Tkachuk’s No. 7 U.S. helmet is on display, as is brother Matthew’s gloves.

From the champion Canadians: defenseman Drew Doughty’s hockey pants, defenseman Devon Toews' gloves and defenseman Colton Parayko’s hockey socks.

The coup de grace: an empty champagne bottle, the first one siphoned by the Canadians in the chaotic, victorious dressing room after winning the tournament.

“The response to that game, that tournament, has been amazing,” Pritchard said. “In fact, one of the only people who didn’t respond to it was the custom agent when we were driving the Cup back from Boston to Toronto. When I went through customs, they asked what I had, and I told them I had the 4 Nations Cup. The agent’s response: ‘OK, welcome home.’”

Related Content

4 Nations Face-Off Series Rewind

4 Nations Face-Off Mic Drop: Canada vs. USA Championship Game

Canada-United States championship game highlighted in Part 2 of ‘4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled’

4 Nations Face-Off final gets massive ratings across North America

Latest News

NHL Trade Buzz: 'Decisions have to be made' after Islanders' 5th loss in 7 games

NHL Buzz: Hughes leaves practice early, questionable for Canucks on Wednesday

Stamkos says coping with Predators' struggles this season has been 'difficult'

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

NHL On Tap: Hintz, Stars continue homestand against Devils

Marchand week to week for Bruins with upper-body injury

Evans signs 4-year, $11.4 million contract with Canadiens

Players to watch ahead of NHL Trade Deadline include Gibson, Nelson, Provorov

Frederic traded to Oilers by Bruins in 3-team deal

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Stadium Series 2nd-most watched regular-season game ever on cable

EDGE stats: 5 players to watch before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

Ovechkin stick collection during Gretzky chase ‘for memory, history’

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy spin: 2025 NHL Trade Deadline preview