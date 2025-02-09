Matinpalo named to Finland 4 Nations Face-Off roster

Senators defenseman replaces injured Ristolainen of Flyers

Nikolas Matinpalo OTT added to 4NF FInland roster

© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Nikolas Matinpalo was named to Finland’s roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off on Sunday.

The Ottawa Senators defenseman replaces Rasmus Ristolainen, who has missed the past three games for the Philadelphia Flyers because of an upper-body injury.

Matinpalo, 26, does not have a point in 18 NHL games this season while averaging 12:00 of ice time, including 9:49 in a 5-1 loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 24 games for Belleville of the American Hockey League.

Ristolainen practiced Friday and took part in an optional morning skate Saturday but did not play in Philadelphia’s 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 30-year-old has 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) and is plus-3 in 54 games while averaging 20:31 of ice time.

He is the third defenseman who is unable to compete for Finland, joining Miro Heiskanen of the Dallas Stars (knee) and Jani Hakanpaa of the Toronto Maple Leafs (lower body).

The 4 Nations Face-Off will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston. Finland plays its first game Feb. 13 against the United States at Bell Centre (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

