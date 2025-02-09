Matinpalo named to Finland 4 Nations Face-Off roster

Nikolas Matinpalo was named to Finland’s roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off on Sunday.

The Ottawa Senators defenseman replaces Rasmus Ristolainen, who has missed the past three games for the Philadelphia Flyers because of an upper-body injury.

Matinpalo, 26, does not have a point in 18 NHL games this season while averaging 12:00 of ice time, including 9:49 in a 5-1 loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 24 games for Belleville of the American Hockey League.