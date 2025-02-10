Zizing ‘Em Up: Crosby 'would mean the world' to Canada at 4 Nations

MONTREAL -- The Sidney Crosby watch has officially reached peak level, including among his Canadian teammates for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.

Anthony Cirelli is a testament to that.

“It would mean the world to us if he can play,” the Tampa Bay Lightning forward said Sunday.

“The world.”

Cirelli was standing in the dressing room just minutes after his team’s 5-3 victory against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Sunday afternoon when his thoughts turned to Crosby, who was named as Canada’s captain less than two weeks ago.

According to a report by TSN’s Darren Dreger, Crosby was on a plane to Montreal on Sunday and will skate on Monday before a decision is made as to whether he’ll play in the tournament, which features Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland and runs Feb. 12-20. The 37-year-old has missed the past two games with the Pittsburgh Penguins with an upper-body injury, although he did skate at length on Saturday morning prior to his team’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“My fingers are crossed that he’ll be able to play for us,” Cirelli said. “I mean, obviously, Sid, growing up, watching him and what he means to be a Canadian hockey player, it meant and means everything.

“Just excited to hopefully have the chance to play with him. He’s just such a big part when you think of Hockey Canada. Look what he’s done playing for the country. Look what he’s done since he’s gotten into the League. He’s a Hall of Famer. Look at all the awards he’s won.

“Hopefully, he’s good to go for us.”

Forward Brayden Point, one of three Lightning players who will represent Canada, along with Cirelli and forward Brandon Hagel, couldn’t agree more.

“He is such a big part of our Canadian team,” Point said. “His accomplishments for Canada speak for themselves.”

To that end: The native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, has won the gold medal with Canada at the 2005 IIHF World Junior Championship in North Dakota and Minnesota, the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the 2015 IIHF World Hockey Championship in Prague and Ostrava, Czech Republic. He also captained his country to the title at the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto.

In the process, Canada has won 25 straight games in tournament play with Crosby in the lineup, having not lost since a 5-3 defeat to the United States in the preliminary rounds of the Vancouver Olympics on Feb. 21, 2010.

Although such an accomplishment is indeed eye-popping, his leadership extends far beyond the ice.

On Jan. 12, after a 5-2 victory for Tampa Bay against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, Crosby, still frustrated with the loss, asked Lightning coach Jon Cooper to send out Cirelli, Point and Hagel to talk 4 Nations.

“They couldn’t believe it,” said Cooper, who will coach Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. “They were like kids in a candy store talking with Sid.”

Just imagine what it would be like for them to play with Crosby.

They already are.