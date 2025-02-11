Kempe ‘excited’ for Sweden’s potential in 4 Nations Face-Off

Kings forward skates on line with Pettersson, Forsberg in 1st practice

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
BROSSARD, Quebec -- Adrian Kempe has represented Sweden many times in many tournaments. U16. U17. U18. IIHF World Junior Championship. IIHF World Championship.

But this is different. When Sweden faces Canada, Finland and the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off, it will be the first time the 28-year-old forward has worn the Tre Kronor in a best-on-best tournament.

“I’m really excited,” he said. “It’s going to be interesting to see what team can put it together as quick as possible and see what team can have the most success.”

Kempe was on the left wing with center Elias Pettersson and right wing Filip Forsberg when Sweden skated for the first time Monday at CN Sports Complex, the Montreal Canadiens practice facility.

They’ve never played together before as a line, and they have only one more practice Tuesday before opening the tournament against Canada at Bell Centre in Montreal on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

“It’s really hard here in the beginning,” coach Sam Hallam said. “We have a feel for it, then we’ll see. I mean, it’s possible that we do some mix-ups here, coming even in the first game. But they’re all very talented offensive players, and I hope they can find a chemistry.”

Pettersson said he thinks they’ll figure it out.

“I think good players find chemistry right away,” Pettersson said. “The more puck possession we have, the more we’ll find each other.”

Kempe remembers watching Sweden in best-on-best tournaments on television as a kid, looking up to heroes like Peter Forsberg and Mats Sundin. He was 9 when Sweden won gold at the 2006 Turin Olympics, the last best-on-best tournament Canada didn’t win.

“It was super cool to see best-on-best -- Forsberg, Sundin, all those guys play,” he said. “It was something that I grew up watching as much as I could.”

The Los Angeles Kings selected Kempe with the No. 29 pick of the 2014 NHL Draft. He came to North America at the end of the 2014-15 season and helped Manchester of the American Hockey League win the Calder Cup.

After a season with Ontario of the AHL and another split between Ontario and Los Angeles, he stuck with the Kings full time. His father, Michael, a coach in Sweden, advised him to take after teammate Anze Kopitar.

“I told him, ‘You have one of the best players in the League,’” his father said. “After Sidney Crosby, I think Kopitar is the best center to play in the last 15 years, so watch him every practice, follow him and do the things that he does.”

Kempe has set NHL career highs for points each of the past three seasons: 54 points (35 goals, 19 assists) in 78 games in 2021-22, 67 points (41 goals, 26 assists) in 82 games in 2022-23 and 75 points (28 goals, 47 points) in 77 games last season.

“When they started thinking about the tournament a couple years ago, I was like, ‘Oh, I hope he makes the team. That would be a big dream,’” his father said.

After playing for Sweden at the world championship four times, winning gold in 2018 and bronze last year, Kempe was named to roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off on Dec. 5.

He leads Los Angeles in goals (25) and points (46) this season. Among players from Sweden, he is tied for second in goals and ranks sixth in points.

“We play the Kings a lot in our division, so I tend to see him a lot,” said Pettersson, who plays for the Vancouver Canucks in the Pacific Division. “Speedy player, make plays and pure goal-scorer.”

It’s easy to see the logic behind the Kempe-Pettersson-Forsberg line. Pettersson is a cerebral playmaker. He’s also tall and slight at 6-foot-2, 176 pounds. Kempe is 6-2, 200. Forsberg is 6-1, 205 and tied for fourth among Swedes in goals with 21.

“They’re all players that can make plays from tough situations, but with Kempe and Forsberg on the wings, you have some power around ‘Petey,’” Hallam said. “I’ve coached Petey before. I know how intelligent and how skilled he is. We want to give him a chance to have two really strong wingers on each side, and Kempe plays a big role.”

Sweden is going to need all the help it can get against a powerhouse Canada team stacked with champions and award winners. The fact that this is an NHL tournament with NHL rules on NHL-sized ice should help Kempe.

“We’re playing on a smaller rink,” Kempe said. “I like playing on a smaller rink. I think I get a little bit to the net, get more shooting opportunities, so hopefully I can bring that to the team too. Whatever role I get, hopefully I’m just going to take it as good as I can. But hopefully I’m going to score.”

