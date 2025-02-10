Doughty pumped to do 'whatever role they need' for Canada at 4 Nations

Doughty said he was working hard last summer in the hopes that he'd be selected for 4 Nations. Then he sustained a broken left ankle in a preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 25 and missed the first 47 games of the season. He made his season debut on Jan. 29, logging 23:51 of ice time in a 3-0 loss to the Florida Panthers, and has averaged 26:57 in his six games since returning.

"I haven't seen any of his games (since returning), but you look at the minutes, he's right back where he left off," Canada forward Mark Stone said. "Definitely a guy like him who's been there, done that, pretty much everything in his game, you can never have too (many) of those guys."

Doughty has pretty much done it all and won it all. The No. 2 pick by the Kings in the 2008 NHL Draft, Doughty has 670 points (156 goals, 514 assists) in 1,183 games with Los Angeles, with whom he won the Stanley Cup 2012 and 2014.

He won Olympic gold with Canada in 2010 in Vancouver and 2014 in Sochi. He also won gold at the 2008 IIHF World Junior Championship and the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, and silver in the 2009 World Championship.

"He's a special player," defenseman Colton Parayko said. "I think it's exciting. You know what you get. He's a player who plays in all situations, plays a ton of minutes in L.A., and he's been doing it for so long.

"He's seen every situation. He's been in big games, he's won the Stanley Cup, he's done it all. To get a player like that is special and for me personally I'm just excited to watch him and learn from him. You can learn so much from players like that. Just exciting to have him."