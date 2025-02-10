Doughty pumped to do 'whatever role they need' for Canada at 4 Nations

BROSSARD, Quebec -- Drew Doughty was preparing to make his season debut for the Los Angeles Kings in late January when the defenseman saw the news: Alex Pietrangelo was out for Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off and would have to be replaced.
"Ever since that happened, my eyes were set on making this team," Doughty said after Canada's practice at CN Sportsplex on Monday, two days after he was named to Canada's roster for the tournament. "So, I'm very fortunate and very happy."
The best-on-best tournament, which features Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland is in Montreal and Boston, which begins Wednesday and runs through Feb. 20.
Canada opens the 4 Nations Face-Off when it plays Sweden at Bell Centre in Montreal on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).
"It meant the world to me," Doughty said on getting the call. "I always want to play for Team Canada, always love honoring the country. I didn't know if I'd have the chance or not."