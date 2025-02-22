4 Nations Face-Off final gets massive ratings across North America

The 4 Nations Face-Off final was a hit on the ice for viewers across North America.

The championship game of the best-on-best international tournament between the United States and Canada on Thursday was watched by 16.1 million viewers in North America, with 9.3 million viewers in the United States and 6.3 million in Canada.

It was the second-most watched hockey game in the past decade behind Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, which the Florida Panthers won 2-1 against the Edmonton Oilers. That game drew 16.3 million viewers.

The U.S.-Canada game from TD Garden in Boston, which Canada won 3-2 on an overtime goal by Connor McDavid, is the most-viewed non-NFL game ever on ESPN+.