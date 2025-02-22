4 Nations Face-Off final gets massive ratings across North America

16.1 million watch Canada-U.S. championship showdown, most-viewed non-NFL game ever on ESPN+

The 4 Nations Face-Off final was a hit on the ice for viewers across North America.

The championship game of the best-on-best international tournament between the United States and Canada on Thursday was watched by 16.1 million viewers in North America, with 9.3 million viewers in the United States and 6.3 million in Canada.

It was the second-most watched hockey game in the past decade behind Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, which the Florida Panthers won 2-1 against the Edmonton Oilers. That game drew 16.3 million viewers.

The U.S.-Canada game from TD Garden in Boston, which Canada won 3-2 on an overtime goal by Connor McDavid, is the most-viewed non-NFL game ever on ESPN+.

CAN@USA: McDavid buries the OT winner past Hellebuyck, to win the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship

The broadcast also topped every U.S. cable telecast, except for NHL, college football and election coverage.

It reached one of every four Canadians on Sportsnet platforms.

Overall, the seven-game, best-on-best international tournament which also included Sweden and Finland, averaged 6.5 million viewers across North America, which is up 256 percent from the World Cup of Hockey 2016.

Top storylines for rest of 2024-25 NHL regular season

