NHL Power Player thrilled to be part of 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal 

Editor’s note: NHL Power Players is an initiative focused on selecting young hockey fans to help advise the League on hockey-related topics important to their generation. Here, Jaxon Pang, a 16-year-old from Kapolei, Hawaii writes about his experience at the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Center in Montreal on Feb. 15:

This year, the NHL put together an international event, providing the world with best-on-best hockey once again. I was given the incredible opportunity to attend one of the games in this 4 Nations Face-Off: The United States vs. Canada. This much-anticipated game between these hockey rivals was an incredible experience, with a new style of showcasing the world’s best players on the biggest stage.

My 4 Nations experience in Montreal started off with the NHL Fan Festival, which was held at the historic Windsor Station, right next to the Bell Centre. This venue consisted of many different booths and interactive areas where fans could immerse themselves into the lifestyle of hockey. With areas and exhibits featuring the Hockey Hall of Fame, NHL Sense Arena, Tim Hortons, Upper Deck, and other sponsors, I was able to get the ultimate fan experience. I was there at the time of the Finland vs. Sweden game, and it was displayed for everyone on massive screens in the Windsor Station, which really got the fans going. The most incredible thing about the Fan Festival was the public presentation of the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy, which everyone was able to take pictures with. This felt extremely exclusive, as it was one of the first times the trophy has been displayed, and it was definitely a highlight of my trip.