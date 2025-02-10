Hellebuyck ready for chance to be U.S. starting goalie for 4 Nations Face-Off

Jets star leads NHL in wins, teammates see him as 'super, super elite'

4nats_hellebuyck_021025

© Vitor Munhoz/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

BROSSARD, Quebec -- Connor Hellebuyck was asked if he was prepared to play every game for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off. His answer couldn't have been more clear and more direct.

"Everyone should be," the Winnipeg Jets goalie said Monday.

Though United States coach Mike Sullivan wouldn't reveal who his No. 1 goalie will be for the international best-on-best tournament, it would be somewhat stunning if Hellebuyck is not in goal when the U.S. plays its first game, against Finland on Thursday at Bell Centre in Montreal (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

And there is no doubt Hellebuyck will be ready.

"At this point, the season has started, let's go. I'm ready, I'm waiting," Hellebuyck said after the United States' first practice at CN Sportsplex. "This is the most practice I've had in a long time. I just want to play some games.

"I know there are different systems going on and you need a little bit of time, but for a goaltender it's stop the puck. I'm ready for it."

The tournament, which runs through Feb. 20 with games at Bell Centre and TD Garden in Boston, will see the U.S. play three times in five days starting Thursday.

Hellebuyck is one of three goalies on the U.S. roster, along with Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars and Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins.

Going by regular-season performance, Hellebuyck should be a lock to be the No. 1. The 31-year-old leads the NHL in wins (34), save percentage (.925, minimum 20 games) and goals-against average (2.06, minimum 20 games). He comes into the 4 Nations Face-Off having won six games in a row, and since the calendar turned to January he's 10-2-1 with a .913 save percentage and 2.22 GAA in 13 games.

"He's so big (6-foot-4, 207 pounds) and you have no net, you can't see any net when you're shooting on him," U.S. forward Matthew Tkachuk said. "I've played against him a bunch for a lot of years. He's a super, super elite goalie. It's really fun having him on my side."

Hellebuyck is one of the biggest reasons the U.S. is favored by some to win the 4 Nations Face-Off. In fact, of the four countries -- Canada, Finland, Sweden and the U.S. -- the United States seemingly has the best and deepest three-man goalie depth chart.

Along with Hellebuyck, there's Oettinger, who is second in the NHL in wins (26) and has a 2.35 GAA and .911 save percentage in 40 games for the Dallas Stars, and Swayman, who is 18-18-4 with a 2.98 GAA and .898 save percentage in 40 games with the Boston Bruins.

"They're studs," U.S. captain Auston Matthews said. "You can feel it in practice, just how athletic they are and how much space they take up in the net. So all three of those guys are incredible."

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has a unique take on the three goalies since he's been a teammate with each of them.

"There's no shortage of talent," he said. "You're talking about three of the best goaltenders in the world. 'Sway,' I get to see on a day-in/day-out (basis), how he competes, how he prepares. It's second to none.

"'Otter' was my goalie in college (Boston University), so I have a great relationship with him, watching him grow and develop and what led him to being a star in Dallas. And then I played with 'Helly' at the (2017) World Championship, so I got to play in front of him and see how he plays and competes.

"And obviously you get to see it all on display every night in the NHL. So it's a who's-who back there, and we have faith in whoever is going to be in net."

4nats_hellebuyck_inside_021025

© Vitor Munhoz/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images

Forward Jack Hughes feels the same way, but also thinks Hellebuyck is the right choice.

"We've got the best goalie in the League, you know, so you can only play one of your goalies and we've got three great goalies," he said. "One of them happens to be the best in the NHL."

Sullivan said he will let the world know Tuesday who will be the starting goalie, and how he will come to that decision.

"We're going to try to put a lineup on the ice every night that gives us the best chance to win, irrespective of the position," Sullivan said. "And that's how we operate with our respective NHL teams.

"There are not easy decisions at any of these positions because all of these players are elite at their respective positions, and the goaltending position is no different."

Hellebuyck clearly hopes he is the choice for the United States while he tries to take his game to a whole new level.

"I always strived to be the best I possibly can and wanted to be one of the best in the world," Hellebuyck said, "so this is a good milestone for that and lets me know that I'm doing some of the right things to taking care of myself the right way.

"That being said, it's still a lot of work ahead of me for where I want to go and what I want to achieve."

Related Content

Jack Hughes relishing opportunity to represent United States again at 4 Nations

Stoic Sanderson becoming force for Senators ahead of 4 Nations

Eichel flying high for Golden Knights, looking forward to 4 Nations for U.S.

Quinn Hughes will not play for United States at 4 Nations Face-Off

United States projected lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations Face-Off by NHL.com

National pride on line at 4 Nations Face-Off with little margin for error

Top 10 NHL EDGE stats for 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off intriguing storylines, according to NHL.com

Potential unsung heroes at 4 Nations Face-Off debated

Canada, United States favorites to win 4 Nations Face-Off, NHL.com panel says

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1985 United States team

Hughes and Bratt talk upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off clash

4 Nations Face-Off: Tkachuk brothers

4 Nations Face-Off: McAvoy and Marchand

4 Nations Face-Off schedule, rosters, format 

4 Nations Face-Off

Crosby's childhood coach says Cole Harbour ready for 4 Nations 

Kempe ‘excited’ for Sweden’s potential in 4 Nations Face-Off

Barkov willing to ‘do whatever it takes’ to win with Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

Ullmark eager for chance to be Sweden starting goalie at 4 Nations Face-Off

Zizing 'Em Up: Canada teammates eager to play with Crosby at 4 Nations Face-Off

Canada embracing pressure at 4 Nations Face-Off

Jack Hughes relishing opportunity to represent United States again at 4 Nations

National pride on line at 4 Nations Face-Off with little margin for error

Crosby will play for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Cooper not ready to announce No. 1 goalie for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Doughty pumped to do 'whatever role they need' for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

 4 Nations Face-Off blog: Travis Sanheim

Top 10 NHL EDGE stats for 4 Nations Face-Off

Zizing 'Em Up: Sweden-Finland hockey rivalry part of build to 4 Nations Face-Off

Fantasy hockey rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

Tocchet brings international pedigree to 4 Nations Face-Off as Canada assistant

Stoic Sanderson becoming force for Senators ahead of 4 Nations

4 Nations Face-Off schedule, rosters, format 