Hellebuyck ready for chance to be U.S. starting goalie for 4 Nations Face-Off

BROSSARD, Quebec -- Connor Hellebuyck was asked if he was prepared to play every game for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off. His answer couldn't have been more clear and more direct.

"Everyone should be," the Winnipeg Jets goalie said Monday.

Though United States coach Mike Sullivan wouldn't reveal who his No. 1 goalie will be for the international best-on-best tournament, it would be somewhat stunning if Hellebuyck is not in goal when the U.S. plays its first game, against Finland on Thursday at Bell Centre in Montreal (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

And there is no doubt Hellebuyck will be ready.

"At this point, the season has started, let's go. I'm ready, I'm waiting," Hellebuyck said after the United States' first practice at CN Sportsplex. "This is the most practice I've had in a long time. I just want to play some games.

"I know there are different systems going on and you need a little bit of time, but for a goaltender it's stop the puck. I'm ready for it."

The tournament, which runs through Feb. 20 with games at Bell Centre and TD Garden in Boston, will see the U.S. play three times in five days starting Thursday.

Hellebuyck is one of three goalies on the U.S. roster, along with Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars and Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins.

Going by regular-season performance, Hellebuyck should be a lock to be the No. 1. The 31-year-old leads the NHL in wins (34), save percentage (.925, minimum 20 games) and goals-against average (2.06, minimum 20 games). He comes into the 4 Nations Face-Off having won six games in a row, and since the calendar turned to January he's 10-2-1 with a .913 save percentage and 2.22 GAA in 13 games.

"He's so big (6-foot-4, 207 pounds) and you have no net, you can't see any net when you're shooting on him," U.S. forward Matthew Tkachuk said. "I've played against him a bunch for a lot of years. He's a super, super elite goalie. It's really fun having him on my side."