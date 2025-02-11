Canada goalie breakdown for 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Left to right: Rebounds accounted for 16 of the 75 tracked goals (21.3 percent), which is only slightly above the 20.6 percent average for the more than 8,000 goals tracked for this project since 2017. But 11 of those 16 rebound goals were scored on the blocker side, and a tendency to reach and dive, rather than rotate and push across, seemed more prevalent when Hill was moving to his right. That can often be a result of the initial shot quality, but most goalies are better moving one way than the other, and most are weaker when moving to the blocker side. Add in a tendency to kick at low shots with the right pad, which adds a delay to recovery and puts more rebounds into the middle rather than the corner, and attacking left-to-right makes sense.

Low-high and rebound scrambles: Forcing Hill to work in and out of his posts on plays from near or below the goal line is a good way to create rebounds and scrambles, which accounted for 20 percent of tracked goals, significantly higher than the 14 percent average. The tendency to reach on those plays can pull Hill off his goal line and result in him being stretched out rather than staying over his knees to shift back and forth on second chances in front. Low-high passes to quick shots and net-play chances accounted for 18 of the goals tracked (24 percent), also above the 17 percent average. Passes from below the goal line left him deep in the crease or still moving in an attempt to gain more depth, each of which creates a susceptibility to quick shots, and his skate-on-post integration creates a gap between the bottom of the pad and the post that led to two goals and is a spot players in this tournament are capable of targeting.

Deflections: Tips were the primary factor on eight goals, and although playing further back in the crease gives Hill a split second longer to react to open shots, the reality is most deflections are too close to allow a reaction, and his positioning makes it tougher to get close to the tip point.