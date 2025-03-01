Canada-United States championship game highlighted in Part 2 of ‘4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled’

Documentary special includes exclusive interviews from best-on-best tournament

4 Nations Faceoff Unveiled

© NHL PR

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK / TORONTO – The second part of 4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled, which highlights the epic showdown of Canada vs. USA in the final of the international tournament, premieres Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on Sportsnet in Canada and on NHL and NHLPA on X, NHL YouTube, NHL Network and NHL FAST Channel in the U.S. Produced by NHL Productions and Radan Films, the documentary special includes exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes moments from all seven games of the 4 Nations Face-Off™, the tournament featuring elite players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and USA that captured the hockey world and beyond.

The second part of the documentary captures the anticipation and emotion behind the high-stakes championship game between Canada and USA and includes personal pre-game interviews with Canadian star Brad Marchand, American powerhouse Matthew Tkachuk and an emotional surprise visit from teammate Charlie McAvoy to the USA locker room. Fans can relive the intense battle on the ice between Canada and the USA, and all the thrilling action of the first six games of the tournament that led to the electrifying championship game and overtime game-winning goal scored by Connor McDavid.

4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled will be available to fans in the U.S. and abroad on the NHL’s YouTube channel and through both the NHL and NHLPA channels on X. Fans around the world can also watch via international broadcast partners, including on Viaplay in Sweden and Nelonen in Finland. Watch a clip from the special here.

The 4 Nations Face-Off was an international tournament staged by the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association, featuring NHL players representing Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States facing off in a total of seven games played. The tournament began on Feb. 12 at the Bell Centre in Montreal where the first four games of the tournament were held, and continued on to TD Garden in Boston where the remaining three games were played, including the Feb. 20 final between Canada and the United States. The first-ever 4 Nations Face-Off saw record viewership across the United States and Canada, where it was brought to fans exclusively on ESPN/ABC, TNT Sports, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

