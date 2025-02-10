Jack Hughes relishing opportunity to represent United States again at 4 Nations

BROSSARD, Quebec -- The message was a simple one. But disappointing and frustrating, nonetheless, given how much Jack Hughes was looking forward to playing with his brother, Quinn, over the next two weeks at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Asked how Quinn let him know that he would not be able to play for the United States because of an injury, Jack Hughes said, "Probably just like, 'Damn, sorry, man.'"
He laughed.
"That was about it," the New Jersey Devils center continued. "There's not much of a message. He's just like, 'I'm sorry, I was so pumped,' but I'm like, 'We're both going to play a long time. At some point we'll play -- maybe the third year. Last year was All-Star Game, didn't happen. This year, this. So hopefully Olympics next year we'll get it done."
Last year, at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, it was Jack who had to pull out of the competition because of an injury.
The good news for the Hughes brothers is that, suddenly, it looks like there will be many opportunities to share the stage in playing for the U.S., whether in the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics or the 2028 World Cup of Hockey or the 2030 French Alps Olympics.
"That's the exciting part," Jack Hughes said. "Like today is Day 1 of this tournament, but you're hoping it's kind of Day 1 for a new future for USA Hockey. No one's played in the Olympics in, what, 10 years? I think this is a fresh start and a lot of new faces, some high-end players in this tournament that have never played in the Olympics.
"With next year coming, I think it's a really exciting start for us. This tournament is just a start for us and something we'd like to play really well in and win."