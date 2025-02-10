Jack Hughes relishing opportunity to represent United States again at 4 Nations

Devils center says playing on line with Matthews 'should be a lot of fun'

jack-hughes-4nats-practice

© Vitor Munhoz/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images

By Amalie Benjamin
By Amalie Benjamin

BROSSARD, Quebec -- The message was a simple one. But disappointing and frustrating, nonetheless, given how much Jack Hughes was looking forward to playing with his brother, Quinn, over the next two weeks at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Asked how Quinn let him know that he would not be able to play for the United States because of an injury, Jack Hughes said, "Probably just like, 'Damn, sorry, man.'"

He laughed.

"That was about it," the New Jersey Devils center continued. "There's not much of a message. He's just like, 'I'm sorry, I was so pumped,' but I'm like, 'We're both going to play a long time. At some point we'll play -- maybe the third year. Last year was All-Star Game, didn't happen. This year, this. So hopefully Olympics next year we'll get it done."

Last year, at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, it was Jack who had to pull out of the competition because of an injury.

The good news for the Hughes brothers is that, suddenly, it looks like there will be many opportunities to share the stage in playing for the U.S., whether in the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics or the 2028 World Cup of Hockey or the 2030 French Alps Olympics.

"That's the exciting part," Jack Hughes said. "Like today is Day 1 of this tournament, but you're hoping it's kind of Day 1 for a new future for USA Hockey. No one's played in the Olympics in, what, 10 years? I think this is a fresh start and a lot of new faces, some high-end players in this tournament that have never played in the Olympics.

"With next year coming, I think it's a really exciting start for us. This tournament is just a start for us and something we'd like to play really well in and win."

Quinn Hughes, 25, missed the final four games for the Vancouver Canucks before the 4 Nations break because of an undisclosed injury; he has not played since Jan. 31 against the Dallas Stars and was replaced on the U.S. roster by Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson.

"It's frustrating," Jack said. "He's not the only one, though. There's a lot of good players that are injured and can't play in this tournament, but definitely something he's fighting over for a week now since he got injured. He wants to be a part of this. He was really excited to come with this group and put the USA jersey back on. It's frustrating, but if you're injured, you're injured."

He wasn't the only one disappointed by the defenseman's absence.

"I was really looking forward to playing with him," said defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who was teammates with Hughes when the United States won bronze at the 2018 World Championship. "I've gotten to know him pretty good. I just love Quinn and you're talking about one of the best defensemen in the NHL. He really has established himself as an elite, elite player, offensively, especially.

"So it's tough. You don't replace a guy like Quinn. But at the same time, you bring in 'Sandy' who's been playing amazing this year. The depth in USA Hockey is truly outstanding. It's always going to be the next man up. It always is. The show goes on, as they say. But I obviously hope that Quinn gets well soon, and I look forward to the chance to play with him again soon."

Hughes and Bratt discuss being on opposing sides in 4 Nations Face-Off

On Monday, as the U.S. opened its first practice at CN Sports Complex in Brossard, Quebec, Jack Hughes was met with more pleasing news. The center had been shifted to wing to play on a line with Auston Matthews and Jake Guentzel, a place he had said he hoped to be in December when the team was named.

He had said then that he wouldn't mind moving to wing. He reiterated that Monday, as he called Matthews "the best American player we've got."

"I haven't really played with a shooter like that probably in my life," Hughes said. "He's one of the best of the best when it comes to goal scoring, so should be fun to play with him and we'll see how it goes. We've just got to find our way early on and I'm excited."

Hughes, who is four years younger than Matthews, said that the Toronto Maple Leafs captain and captain of the United States was a player he wanted to emulate growing up. He saw what Matthews was able to accomplish at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, going No. 1 in the 2016 NHL Draft, and it helped guide his decision to go too.

But Hughes knows that if he remains on a line with Matthews during this tournament, he can't lose himself either.

"I think I want to play my game, first of all," he said. "I can't be just trying to be Mr. Passive Guy and whatnot because then that threat's gone. But I've just got to find the in between of playing my game and finding Jake and finding Matthews, two great players.

"Today was Day 1 of practice. We'll see if that line even sticks but should be a lot of fun if that is the case."

Coach Mike Sullivan called the lines he used in practice Monday, "a starting point for us."

"If Auston Matthews and Jack Hughes play together, they're obviously two elite offensive players," Sullivan said. "I think Auston is a guy that is a pure goal scorer. That's not his only attribute, but he certainly excels at that attribute. I think Jack Hughes is a guy that is as good as anyone at distributing pucks. He has such great offensive instincts, he's elusive, he has the ability to create time and space, and he can get people the puck in the key areas.

"That tandem could potentially have complementary skill sets. We'll wait and see, but those are some of the discussions we had."

Sullivan did caution that sometimes lines might seem to work on paper, but not on the ice.

While the U.S. remains a work in progress, there's still so much to like, even down a defenseman like Quinn Hughes. And, more than that, they all look at this as a beginning, as a starting point for the U.S., for the Hughes brothers to have a chance to play together, for what they all might be able to do while wearing the red, white and blue.

"For me, I'm 23," Hughes said. "I'm hoping I have next Olympics and the one after and maybe even the one after that. I'm a young guy and I feel like I've got a lot of games with USA Hockey still to be played. And that's really exciting for me. Obviously the Devils are my No. 1 focus, but to have the chance to come here and put the sweater back on means a lot."

