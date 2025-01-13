4 Nations Face-Off schedule, rosters

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, with teams of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States competing in a round-robin tournament. Each team will consist of 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies. This will be the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto.

Here is a look at the schedule for the tournament and rosters for all four teams:

4 NATIONS FACE-OFF SCHEDULE

At Bell Centre, Montreal

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Canada vs. Sweden, 8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Thursday, Feb. 13

United States vs. Finland, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN TVA

Saturday, Feb. 15

Finland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

United States vs. Canada, 8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

At TD Garden, Boston

Monday, Feb. 17

Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Sweden vs. United States, 8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Thursday, Feb. 20

Championship game

8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS