4 Nations Face-Off leaves 'lasting impact' for players, coaches across NHL

The 4 Nations Face-Off may have ended on Thursday with Canada defeating the United States in the championship game, but the buzz generated by the best-on-best international tournament is still being felt throughout the League by players and coaches.
“I thought it was great. It’s obviously great hockey, as expected with the star power and something that I think the fans and players have craved for a long time," Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson said. "But I think just the buzz that it created was, obviously, the most lasting thing about the whole thing as well. You got a lot of people talking about it, a lot of clicks, a lot of viewers, and, hopefully, a lot of new fans. I remember coming back from the (2014) Olympics and hearing the people that didn’t know me before and were just like, ‘Oh my god, I started watching hockey after that,' because it was a great turnout when you play in that kind of format when it matters to the players."
The overtime goal from Connor McDavid that gave Canada a 3-2 win and the championship on Thursday put the three-time Hart Trophy winner in the company of those who have authored iconic moments in international play.
There was Paul Henderson's winner for Canada with 34 seconds left in the eighth and decisive game of the 1972 Summit Series and Mike Eruzione scoring the winning goal for the United States against the heavily favored Soviet Union at the 1980 Olympics. Wayne Gretzky set up Mario Lemieux to clinch the 1987 Canada Cup, and Sidney Crosby scored the "Golden Goal" the last time Canada and the U.S. met for a best-on-best championship at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.
“It’s amazing to see these types of moments and without these events we don’t get them," Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares said. "From Sid’s goal in 2010, Henderson’s goal, Gretzky to Lemieux, Eruzione in 1980, without these events we don’t get these type of special moments that make a lasting impact on the game.”