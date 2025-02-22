4 Nations Face-Off leaves 'lasting impact' for players, coaches across NHL

Tournament creates buzz, memories, anticipation for future international best-on-best hockey

The 4 Nations Face-Off may have ended on Thursday with Canada defeating the United States in the championship game, but the buzz generated by the best-on-best international tournament is still being felt throughout the League by players and coaches.

“I thought it was great. It’s obviously great hockey, as expected with the star power and something that I think the fans and players have craved for a long time," Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson said. "But I think just the buzz that it created was, obviously, the most lasting thing about the whole thing as well. You got a lot of people talking about it, a lot of clicks, a lot of viewers, and, hopefully, a lot of new fans. I remember coming back from the (2014) Olympics and hearing the people that didn’t know me before and were just like, ‘Oh my god, I started watching hockey after that,' because it was a great turnout when you play in that kind of format when it matters to the players."

The overtime goal from Connor McDavid that gave Canada a 3-2 win and the championship on Thursday put the three-time Hart Trophy winner in the company of those who have authored iconic moments in international play.

There was Paul Henderson's winner for Canada with 34 seconds left in the eighth and decisive game of the 1972 Summit Series and Mike Eruzione scoring the winning goal for the United States against the heavily favored Soviet Union at the 1980 Olympics. Wayne Gretzky set up Mario Lemieux to clinch the 1987 Canada Cup, and Sidney Crosby scored the "Golden Goal" the last time Canada and the U.S. met for a best-on-best championship at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

“It’s amazing to see these types of moments and without these events we don’t get them," Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares said. "From Sid’s goal in 2010, Henderson’s goal, Gretzky to Lemieux, Eruzione in 1980, without these events we don’t get these type of special moments that make a lasting impact on the game.”

Congratulations to Canada on becoming the 4 Nations Face-Off Champions

With Canada and the U.S. facing off in the final game, it was clear that TD Garden was the center of the hockey world. New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes watched as his brother, Jack Hughes, skated in the championship game for the U.S. and texted him after the game.

"I think it's probably the biggest game he's ever played in, biggest game a lot of those guys have ever played in," Luke Hughes said. "And I think obviously you want to win. So there was lot of pride for your country and for the guys on that team. And I watched every game, and it was really beautiful hockey to watch and really fast, high-skilled, really tight. Obviously, I'm really proud of (Jack) and the way he played. How hard he worked and how he was hunting on pucks. That whole team played great."

One thing that helped the tournament's popularity over the course of nine days was the clear passion and pride that was on display from its participants. Any doubts that players would not take things seriously were quickly put to rest after Canada defeated Sweden in a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory in the first game.

"I talked to Nate (MacKinnon) and Cale (Makar) and (Devon Toews) before they left for that break, and I was asking them, I was like, 'What do you think the games are going to be like? It'd be nice if you guys just kind of played a soft game, you know, no injuries. Just float around and come back,'" Colorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood said. "And they were like, 'No, it's going to be a dogfight.' I was like, 'Oh boy, it's on.’"

"Those games were like Game 7s. You make one mistake or take one shift off, it's in the back of your net and you might lose by that one," New Jersey Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon said. "And that's the way playoffs is, is every shift is so hard, there's not much room. Like, how many highlight-reel, dangle, toe drag, back door, tap-in goals were there? Maybe a handful of them, but nowhere near ... those were the like hard forecheck, turn a puck over, throw it to the net, scramble, rebound, like those were the kinds of goals that were going in.

"And you see the big bodies, you see the guys that were impacting the games. It was fun to see. And from an outsider watching the intensity and the competitiveness and, as you said, so much skill, but their attention to detail was unbelievable. The sticks, man on man ... it was cool to see."

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin, who skated for Sweden in the tournament, knew from the start that players were going to give their all.

“You play for your country, it's a big pride, I thought it was going to be really hard like it was," Brodin said. "I didn't think it was going to be like an all-star game or anything. You play for your country, you do everything you can to win."

A feeling felt by many, as it was the first time in since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey that players were given the opportunity to play for their respective countries in a best-on-best format.

"Let's say if I could've chosen if I wanted to go on vacation or go there, I think I would still go for the national team," Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson, who played for Sweden, said. "You don't know how many chances you're going to get to go do such a thing. A few of them got to go to the World Cup in 2016, got a chance to play that one. The rest of us have maybe played in some World Championships. No Olympics so far. This was the first chance to play in a tournament like that."

"Early on, everybody got a taste of the intensity and the investment that players were making to try and win and represent their nation," United States coach Mike Sullivan said after he returned to the Pittsburgh Penguins for practice on Friday. "So, I think once those first few games took place in Montreal, I think people got a clear understanding that this was going to be a special and unique event."

With that, anticipation is building for the continuation of international best-on-best hockey. NHL players will return to the Olympics in 2026 for the first time since 2014, with the World Cup to follow in 2028.

Players like the Buffalo Sabres' Tage Thompson, who is aiming to be part of the United States contingent next year.

"That’s a big goal of mine is to make that team. Being there and watching it, feeling the emotion and energy in the building, makes you want to be on that team even more," Thompson said. "Obviously, it was cool watching it on TV, but it was another animal being there live and feeling the energy from the crowd and the passion. To be able to picture yourself on the ice gives you chills. That would be pretty amazing."

