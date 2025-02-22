4 Nations Face-Off leaves 'lasting impact' for players, coaches across NHL

With Canada and the U.S. facing off in the final game, it was clear that TD Garden was the center of the hockey world. New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes watched as his brother, Jack Hughes, skated in the championship game for the U.S. and texted him after the game.

"I think it's probably the biggest game he's ever played in, biggest game a lot of those guys have ever played in," Luke Hughes said. "And I think obviously you want to win. So there was lot of pride for your country and for the guys on that team. And I watched every game, and it was really beautiful hockey to watch and really fast, high-skilled, really tight. Obviously, I'm really proud of (Jack) and the way he played. How hard he worked and how he was hunting on pucks. That whole team played great."

One thing that helped the tournament's popularity over the course of nine days was the clear passion and pride that was on display from its participants. Any doubts that players would not take things seriously were quickly put to rest after Canada defeated Sweden in a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory in the first game.

"I talked to Nate (MacKinnon) and Cale (Makar) and (Devon Toews) before they left for that break, and I was asking them, I was like, 'What do you think the games are going to be like? It'd be nice if you guys just kind of played a soft game, you know, no injuries. Just float around and come back,'" Colorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood said. "And they were like, 'No, it's going to be a dogfight.' I was like, 'Oh boy, it's on.’"

"Those games were like Game 7s. You make one mistake or take one shift off, it's in the back of your net and you might lose by that one," New Jersey Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon said. "And that's the way playoffs is, is every shift is so hard, there's not much room. Like, how many highlight-reel, dangle, toe drag, back door, tap-in goals were there? Maybe a handful of them, but nowhere near ... those were the like hard forecheck, turn a puck over, throw it to the net, scramble, rebound, like those were the kinds of goals that were going in.

"And you see the big bodies, you see the guys that were impacting the games. It was fun to see. And from an outsider watching the intensity and the competitiveness and, as you said, so much skill, but their attention to detail was unbelievable. The sticks, man on man ... it was cool to see."