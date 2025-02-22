Crosby's childhood coach ecstatic for Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off championship

Paul Mason has coached minor hockey and minor baseball in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, for 46 years. He's been fortunate enough to have coached several NHL players, including Sidney Crosby, who is playing for Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Paul and his wife, Dana, and Crosby's parents, own Top Shelf Pro Shop at Cole Harbour Place, Crosby's childhood rink. Paul can often be found at the pro shop or on the ice there. His son, Liam, helps him coach and his daughter, Kirsti, coaches ringette at the rink.

In his final update, Mason talks about watching the 4 Nations Face-Off Final where he and his Cole Harbour peewee team are playing in a tournament and the euphoria that gripped players and parents alike when Canada took the championship with a 3-2 win against the United States in an overtime thriller. Nathan MacKinnon, who played in Cole Harbour as well, was the MVP of the tournament and had the opening goal at TD Garden on Thursday. Crosby finished the tournament with five points (one goal, four assists), one point behind United States defenseman Zach Werenski.

The Quebec International Pee-Wee Tournament is a busy week with games and events scheduled throughout. A watch party was a definite must for the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off. The conference room at our hotel was secured on a first-come, first-served basis.

As such, parents and coaches on our team stationed themselves in the conference room 4-1/2 hours before game time. The room filled up with our parents and players.

Before long, other teams and their families, staying in the same hotel, asked if they could join us. Of course, we obliged and we got a few more chairs. Players were sprawled out on the floor. There were two teams and families from Gatineau enjoying the festivities along with our families and even a few others.