NHLPA: 4 Nations Face-Off just beginning new era for international hockey

It certainly felt like an ending in those moments after Connor McDavid’s dramatic snapshot from the slot eluded United States netminder Connor Hellebuyck in overtime of Thursday night's 4 Nations Face-Off championship final.
The scene of sweat-drenched Canadian players, newly minted medals slung over their necks, arms interlaced across each other’s shoulders as they sang along to “O Canada” in what had been a raucous, sell-out crowd at TD Garden, seemed to signal a closure of sorts.
A difficult job well done.
Canadian captain Sidney Crosby took the trophy, specially made for this event with its four handles representing each of the teams involved, as the players quickly took turns holding it – an abbreviated routine reminiscent of Stanley Cup winning teams.
By any metrics – television ratings, ticket sales, fan and player reaction and jaw-dropping on-ice action – the 4 Nations Face-Off, featuring teams from Canada, the U.S., Sweden and Finland, was a gargantuan success.
A national broadcaster stopped on his way out of the arena after Canada hoisted the trophy and marvelled aloud at how he never expected it would look like this, just how much fun and dramatic it all was. He shook his head as though still reconciling it all as he walked out the door and back to the regular-season NHL schedule.
And here is where endings and beginnings get a bit blurred, because in so many ways, on so many levels, what took place over the course of almost two weeks in Montreal and Boston isn’t really a stand-alone event. And Canada’s 3-2 overtime win in the final didn’t necessarily mark the ending of what was accomplished here.
In fact, just the opposite.
Because the legacy of this wildly entertaining 4 Nations Face-Off event has the possibility to serve as a cornerstone for a golden age of best-on-best hockey.
A year from now, NHL players will return to the Olympic stage for the first time since 2014, this time in Italy.