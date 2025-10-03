'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' Season 2, Episode 1 shows Tkachuk family bonds run deep

The wildly-popular "Faceoff: Inside the NHL" docuseries is back for a second season on Amazon Prime Video, highlighting life on and off the ice for some of the world's greatest hockey player. Our Short Shifts team will recap each episode of the series, bringing you our favorite moments and highlights from the show.

Episode 1: "Big Skates to Fill"

Players featured: Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk , Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk .

Episode synopsis: The Tkachuk brothers are finally teammates - and on the same line (with Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel ) - for the United States in the super-popular 4 Nations Faceoff. When NHL regular season play resumes, Brady's Senators fight for a playoff berth after years of futility.

Funniest moment: During a very intense game at the 4 Nations Faceoff, Brady talks about seeing Matthew tangle with Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel , who was playing for Canada, right at the opening puck drop. "I was like, 'OK (Matthew), please don't get your (butt) kicked,'" laughed Brady, who then immediately scrapped with Matthew's Panthers teammate, Sam Bennett as his brother sat in the penalty box.

Moving moments: After 4 Nations, Brady recoups with family and goes for a skate with his wife, Emma and infant son, Ryder, through one of Ottawa's scenic skating trails.

Quotable: "For Matthew to get traded, goes to Florida wins a Stanley Cup, that puts a little expectation on me. Everybody ties what (Matthew) did (to me) and everyone's expecting me to do the same thing," Brady said. "It's just two different stories. Matthew went on his path and it worked out for him. My path is chugging along and grinding it out and winning a Stanley Cup for the Ottawa Senators."

This is Hockey Life: Brady has to wrestle with the joy vs. envy he feels for his big brother, Matthew, winning the Stanley Cup. "As a brother I was just so happy for him, but of course I'm a competitor and that's always been my dream too," Brady says, referring to his big brother taking home the Stanley Cup in 2024 and moving their father, former NHL All-Star Keith Tkachuk, to tears. "I really wanted it to be me to be the first Tkachuk to win the Stanley Cup." And the answer to the next question was obvious: "Of course I didn't touch it."

Hockey Players, They’re Just Like Us: Brady, easily considered one of the toughest players in the League, still makes sure he baby talks to Ryder, whether reading him a book or having a little tummy time.