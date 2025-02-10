 4 Nations Face-Off blog: Travis Sanheim

Travis Sanheim of Canada will keep a blog throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20.
In his first entry, the Philadelphia Flyers defenseman writes about the first day of practice with Canada at CN Sports Complex in Brossard, Quebec, watching the Super Bowl in which the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs and how condensed the learning curve is for the team before its first game, against Sweden at Bell Centre on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).
The last couple of days, just meeting everyone and now being on the same ice surface as some of these guys and playing alongside them, is obviously a dream come true.
I'm very fortunate and I am just trying to take it all in right now. We're learning a lot today and also tomorrow with systems, so your head is going to be in a lot of places. I'm just trying to enjoy it.
Talk about pinch-me moments, for me it was when that first power-play unit went out there: Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Sam Reinhart and Cale Makar. It's hard to imagine all those guys playing together. It's going to be fun to watch.
I got to Montreal yesterday afternoon, in time to watch the Eagles. It was fun to see them win it. I got to meet all the other players and relax and get ready for what is to come the next few days. We all watched the game as a team.
It was really cool to watch the game as a group, especially with me and Travis Konecny being from Philadelphia and to have our team be in the Super Bowl. We both wore jerseys to rep the Eagles; I had A.J. Brown. They gave us a result that was really good and cool.