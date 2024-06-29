2024 NHL Draft top 10 moments

LAS VEGAS -- Sphere was everything imaginable and then some serving as the glitzy host of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

It was also a memory of a lifetime for Boston University center Macklin Celebrini, who became the first Hobey Baker Award winner to be chosen No. 1 in an NHL Draft when the San Jose Sharks announced his name to kick off an unforgettable experience Friday.

"It was amazing," Celebrini said. "The presentation they had ... I feel super lucky that I was able to experience this even though there's so much history in the arenas, but I just felt like this experience was truly one of a kind."

Former forward Joe Thornton, who played 15 seasons with the Sharks and was the No. 1 pick of the Boston Bruins in 1997, made the announcement.

"It was pretty special," Celebrini said. "He's a legend of the game and a legend of the Sharks. He's someone that I watched growing up, and it was very special to have one of NHL idols call your name."

Here are 10 moments to remember from the 2024 NHL Draft: